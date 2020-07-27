Coronavirus Update: Wealthy U.S. parents hire teachers for private ‘pandemic pods’

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Affluent U.S. parents turn to private “pandemic pods” to navigate new homeschooling reality WE Charity collected $30-million to run the Canada Student Service Grant program Senate votes to extend emergency wage subsidy for employers until December

In Canada, there have been at least 114,594 cases reported. In the last week 3,472 new cases were announced, 17% more than the previous week. There have also been at least 99,860 recoveries and 8,900 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,077,168 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 16,252,541 cases confirmed and 648,637 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Residents queue for public transport before the curfew in downtown Nairobi on July 27. THOMAS MUKOYA/Reuters

Number of the day

14

Nine players and five staff from the Miami Marlins tested positive for coronavirus, and two MLB games – part of the league’s 60-game season – scheduled for tonight were postponed.

Major League Baseball postponed the Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore, and The New York Yankees’ game at Philadelphia, since the Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

The MLB said more testing was being conducted.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Quebec , those who do not comply with the requirement to wear face masks on public transit will be denied service. The province mandated masks starting July 13, with a two-week grace period. Also today, 145 new cases were reported, but no new deaths.

, those who do not comply with the requirement to wear face masks on public transit will be denied service. The province mandated masks starting July 13, with a two-week grace period. Also today, 145 new cases were reported, but no new deaths. Child care centres in Ontario were able today to expand their capacity to a maximum of 15 children – in addition to staff members – in each “cohort.” Meanwhile, municipalities will receive up to $4-billion in funding – with up to half earmarked for public transit. Also today, Premier Doug Ford called the approximately 200 people who gathered at a Brampton party this weekend “a bunch of yahoos,” and would “throw everything and the kitchen sink” at the party hosts in terms of penalty.

were able today to expand their capacity to a maximum of 15 children – in addition to staff members – in each “cohort.” Meanwhile, municipalities will receive up to $4-billion in funding – with up to half earmarked for public transit. Also today, Premier Doug Ford called the approximately 200 people who gathered at a Brampton party this weekend “a bunch of yahoos,” and would “throw everything and the kitchen sink” at the party hosts in terms of penalty. In British Columbia, Premier John Horgan said drivers with out-of-province plates should take public transit to avoid harassment from residents who are concerned about the spread of coronavirus.

In Ottawa, Bill C-20, the law extending the federal government’s emergency wage subsidy for employers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown made it through the Senate. The package passed by the House of Commons last week also includes one-time payments for people with disabilities facing higher expenses.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreak: The family of Canadian man James Hill fears that he might die after contracting COVID-19 while in the Farmville immigration detention centre in Virginia. Almost 90 per cent of the 360 detainees in Farmville became infected with coronavirus.

WE Charity: Michelle Douglas, a former chair for the board for WE Charity, says she resigned after 14 years over “concerning developments” at the organization. Under the now-cancelled contract to administer a student grant program, WE Charity would have collected $43-million in administration fees by July 2. The federal government has said it will continue with the program but hasn’t provided details on how it will run.

Coronavirus around the world

In the U.S.: With schools scrambling to figure out how to resume classes in just a few weeks, affluent families are forming small private classrooms known as “pandemic pods” and hiring teachers to guide their children through distance learning. Senate Republicans announced a US$1-trillion coronavirus aid package, paving the way for negotiations with Democrats as expanded unemployment benefits for millions expire this week. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The final-stage testing of Moderna’s experimental vaccine got under way.

With schools scrambling to figure out how to resume classes in just a few weeks, affluent families are forming small private classrooms known as “pandemic pods” and hiring teachers to guide their children through distance learning. Senate Republicans announced a US$1-trillion coronavirus aid package, paving the way for negotiations with Democrats as expanded unemployment benefits for millions expire this week. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The final-stage testing of Moderna’s experimental vaccine got under way. Muslims pilgrims began arriving for hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage, on Wednesday, usually draws around 2.5 million people annually; this year, Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Ministry has said between 1,000 and 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will be allowed to attend.

The pilgrimage, on Wednesday, usually draws around 2.5 million people annually; this year, Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Ministry has said between 1,000 and 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will be allowed to attend. Watch: The Australian state of Victoria reported the country’s highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling unwell.

state of Victoria reported the country’s highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling unwell. The World Health Organization said international travel bans can’t stay in place indefinitely, and countries will have to do more to reduce coronavirus spread domestically.

Coronavirus and business

Alternative lenders, who tend to lend to self-employed workers and a higher-risk segments of the population, are hard hit by the economic slowdown.

In Ontario, mortgage registrations by private lenders fell 26 per cent in June over the same month last year, according to Teranet, which operates the province’s electronic land registry system.

That followed a 45-per-cent decline in May and a 29-per-cent drop in April, when real estate sales plunged and private lenders halted loans to assess the economic rout.

“The tide is going out right now. We’ll see very quickly who was naked this whole time in the private mortgage world,” said one investment adviser.

Also today: Ryanair slashes its traffic outlook, projecting it will fly just 60 million passengers this year – down from 149 million last year.

Rob Carrick: How the pandemic could cost you some of your CPP retirement benefits.

Story continues below advertisement

Globe opinion

André Picard: “When thinking about how we can contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, it would be instructive – if perhaps odd – to think of the fight as an endless carnival game where the only way to stop the rapidly and randomly emerging threats is with a quick strike of a mallet.”

“When thinking about how we can contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, it would be instructive – if perhaps odd – to think of the fight as an endless carnival game where the only way to stop the rapidly and randomly emerging threats is with a quick strike of a mallet.” David Hutchison: “Even a small miscalculation in school reopening plans could result in undetected community spread, putting lives at risk and setting whole municipalities back months in their economic recoveries.”

“Even a small miscalculation in school reopening plans could result in undetected community spread, putting lives at risk and setting whole municipalities back months in their economic recoveries.” Vince Palace: “ What we may not yet have fully considered ... is how these practices of our new normal may go on to impact our Earth’s resources – including our fresh water.”

What we may not yet have fully considered ... is how these practices of our new normal may go on to impact our Earth’s resources – including our fresh water.” Aisha Francis: “[Broad] structural, systemic and anti-Black racism issues surrounding incarceration, release and reintegration – concerns that had already existed – haven’t been solved. This pandemic-sparked [prison] exodus only exacerbates them.”

More reporting

Distractions





🍅 For the solo chef: Three recipes from Lucy Waverman that easy to prepare.

Strawberry salad: Local strawberries are luscious right now, and perfect for this simple salad. Grain pilaf: Be sure to use lentils from Le Puy, which are nutty tasting and firmer than regular brown lentils. Spicy soba noodles with greens: A palate-pleasing, easy to prepare vegan noodle dish

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.