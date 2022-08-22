Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter publishes Mondays and Fridays

Top headlines:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

Canadians eager to enjoy the autumn colours this year are likely to find plenty of budget-friendly options. Flight ticket prices often drop by 10 per cent or more in the fall compared to summer’s peaks, Christie Hudson, head of U.S. public relations for Expedia, said. But, consumers tempted by extra low prices will have to weigh the risk of persistent airport bottlenecks and new travel disruptions linked to a potential resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

Businesses are beginning to pay down the record sales-tax debt they have accumulated during the pandemic, new Canada Revenue Agency data show.

🎧 The Decibel: The problems with outsourcing healthcare

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

More reading

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced today he will leave the federal government in December after more than five decades

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com