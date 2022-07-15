Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
Top headlines:
- What Canadians need to know about COVID right now, from BA.5 to boosters
- Canada bringing back mandatory random COVID-19 testing of travellers arriving at main airports
- Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
The summer wave is upon us. Here's what Canadians need to know about the new subvariants, getting boosters and the likelihood of reinfection.
- What is long COVID? Four explanations on how and why it occurs
- The federal government announced plans Thursday to start randomly testing travellers at Canada’s four main airports for COVID-19 again next week, but intends to move the actual swabbing off-site.
- Provinces are taking differing approaches to rolling out fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This week Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador expanded eligibility for fourth doses to all adults. Here are the eligibility guidelines for every province and territory.
- COVID-19 outbreaks more than doubled in Ontario long-term care homes in the first week of July, Public Health Ontario says, as the sector sees the impact of a seventh virus wave.
Health Canada approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for kids under five, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Pandemic recovery
- Fans eager to return to concert venues after two years of delays and cancellations are finding that the costs of live music events are much higher than they were before the pandemic.
- Canadians’ after-tax income surged in 2020 with help from COVID-19 benefits, new census results show.
- China’s economy shrinks 2.6 per cent during COVID-19 shutdown
Globe opinion
Robyn Urback: Canadians are delusional captives to a broken health care system
Globe editorial board: Another COVID-19 wave is here – if only we could do something about it. (Hint: We can)
Andrew Coyne: How the pandemic broke central bankers’ orderly world
More reading
- Alberta judge rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination for organ transplant candidate not unconstitutional
- First Nations in northern Ontario face COVID-19 surge amid health-care worker shortage
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
