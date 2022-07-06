Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

There are a lot of unknowns about how a new COVID-19 wave will play out in the coming weeks, but clinicians and scientists say many of the lessons learned from previous ones can help mitigate its impact

Waste water signals, test positivity and hospitalizations in Ontario indicate the province is currently experiencing a new COVID-19 wave driven by BA.5 subvariant, according to the advisory group

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

Passengers preparing to run the gauntlet of Canadian air travel while the industry attempts to rebound from the pandemic face a key obstacle on top of flight delays and cancellations: late luggage. In recent weeks, airlines have furnished the country’s biggest airport terminals with row upon row of belated bags, causing headaches for thousands of customers.

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Waste water is filling the COVID-19 data gap

