An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

The growing mantra for a postpandemic future became “build back better” as cities grappled with business bankruptcies, lack of public space and how to optimize street usage while traffic levels dropped. To critics, the build-back-better slogan is looking increasingly empty. In Canada specifically, few city residents can see evidence of radical change where they live.

When COVID-19 forced most white collar and tech sector workplaces to go remote, many companies were forced to re-evaluate their staff perks. Now, it seems, human-friendly job perks are the future.

Globe opinion

Steven Tobin and Parisa Mahboubi: Canada keeps making labour market mistakes by missing recession-era opportunities

Fahad Razak, Anjali Sergeant, Camille Orridge and Tom Closson: Canada’s health care leadership does not look like the population it serves. That’s a problem, but also an opportunity

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Waste water is filling the COVID-19 data gap

