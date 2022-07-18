Skip to main content
Lacy Atalick
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

  1. Health care in Canada is more fragile than ever, more than two years into the pandemic. The Globe asked five Canadians what their most recent trip to the emergency department looked like
  2. A new study highlights the temporary effects of COVID-19 vaccines on menstrual cycles
  3. The growing mantra for a post-pandemic future in urban areas became ‘build back better.’ In Canada, though, few city residents can see evidence of radical change where they live

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

Steven Tobin and Parisa Mahboubi: Canada keeps making labour market mistakes by missing recession-era opportunities

Fahad Razak, Anjali Sergeant, Camille Orridge and Tom Closson: Canada’s health care leadership does not look like the population it serves. That’s a problem, but also an opportunity

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

More reading

Information centre

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct