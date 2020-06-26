 Skip to main content
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Coronavirus Update: When the first wave of COVID-19 hit Canada, the response from governments and health officials was slow and scattered

Jessie Willms
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Why was Canada’s initial response to COVID-19 slow and scattered?
  2. Texas, Florida halt reopening as cases spike
  3. Air Canada, WestJet to resume selling middle seat

In Canada, there have been at least 102,733 cases reported. In the last week 2,106 new cases were announced, 22 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 65,652 recoveries and 8,507 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,725,720 tests.

Worldwide, 9,609,829 cases have been confirmed and 489,312 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resourcesCoronavirus in maps and chartsLockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

In Texas, business owner closes his bar following an order from the Governor. The state aborted its reopening plans after a record number of new cases were reported.

Jay Janner/The Associated Press

Number of the day

$31.3-billion

A WHO-led coalition says it needs US$31.3-billion in the next year for coronavirus testing, treatment and vaccine efforts.

  • The coalition is asking governments and the private sector to contribute to help fund 500-million tests and 245-million courses of new treatment to low- and middle-income countries by 2021.
  • So far, the coalition has raised US$3.4-billion – a funding shortfall of $27.9-billion. Of that, US$13.7-billion is “urgently needed.”

Coronavirus in Canada

  • At least 16 cases have been tied to a nail salon in Kingston, Ontario. The premier said the quick efforts to contact and test 500 people shows “the system is working.” The local medical officer said the outbreak a “near miss.”
  • First Nations in British Columbia limited infections in their communities by following strict restrictions and drawing on lessons from the spread of the diseases that decimated other Indigenous populations. Next week, the province’s health officer, Dr. Bonnie Miller, will take over Olivia Munn’s Instagram to talk about COVID-19.
  • The ferry service between Nova Scotia and Maine has been cancelled for the 2020 season, citing the ongoing struggle in the U.S. to contain the coronavirus.

In Ottawa, the government announced it is developing national standards for health data collection and sharing. The effort is part of ongoing negotiations with the provinces over $14-billion in new federal COVID-19 transfers.

  • Raced-based data has not been available federally, in part because it is not collected by all jurisdictions. The federal public health agency will partner with Statscan to provide a “ethnocultural data dashboard,” Dr. Theresa Tam said.

Chief medical health officers across the country are now actively preparing for a possible second wave in the fall or winter, and are bracing for a scenario in which it coincides with flu season.

Canada’s lost months: When the first wave of COVID-19 hit, the response was scattered. Reporters Robyn Doolittle, Michelle Carbert, and Daniel Leblanc spoke to dozens of infectious-disease experts, health officials and politicians to piece together what went wrong.

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

Starting July 1, both WestJet and Air Canada will resume selling the middle seat on domestic flights.

  • The health measure ends as an international airline group says other measures – masks, temperature checks, air filters – are as effective, and less costly.
  • Removing the middle seat reduced a flight’s capacity to 62 per cent – below industry’s break-even level of 77 per cent full.

Air Canada’s CEO previously railed against travel restrictions that he says stand in the way of economic recovery, and earlier this week WestJet announced permanent layoffs for more than 3,000 workers.

Also today: The S&P 500 closed down 2.42 per cent, while the Dow lost 2.84 per cent on on news that some parts of the U.S. renewed business restrictions.

Globe opinion

Distractions

Courtesy of manufacturer

🍿For the movie fiend: Three streamable picks for the weekend ahead

  • All About Who You Know: A boy-meets-girl story with a slightly meta twist, as film-school grad Cole pursues Haley, who happens to be the daughter of Cole’s screenwriting idol Michael.
  • Stealing School: An ambitious university student accused of plagiarism by an unctuous teaching assistant with his own agenda.
  • Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo: This documentary about veteran character actor Danny Trejo is compelling and frequently funny only-in-Hollywood saga.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Related topics

