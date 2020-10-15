Coronavirus Update: Why comprehensive contact tracing is key to battling COVID-19

Good evening. For many, school portraits are an important yearly ritual – one that many will miss because of the coronavirus. Share your family’s best school portraits – goofy, sentimental, embarrassing or endearing – to help us mark this important tradition.

Top headlines:

Why do public health experts preach the importance of contact tracing in curbing the spread of COVID-19 – and why can’t some provinces keep up? High anxiety: In Toronto’s immigrant-rich apartment towers, elevators and density keep many students at home U.S. election: Biden campaign suspends Kamala Harris’s travel after two staffers test positive

In Canada, there have been at least 191,344 cases reported. In the past week 14,959 new cases were announced, 3-per-cent more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 161,151 recoveries and 9,698 deaths. Today, 34 new deaths were reported, compared to seven yesterday.

Worldwide, there have been at least 38,511,143 cases confirmed and 1,092,149 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery In Wuhan, an exhibition of China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic kicked off Thursday. The three-month exhibition features more than 1,100 pictures and 1,000 physical exhibits, as well as videos and displays of scenes. There have been no recorded cases of community transmission in Wuhan since May. Getty Images/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

National updates

Contact tracing is an old pillar of communicable-disease control in public health and has been a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19. But for it to work effectively, public health units also need timely testing systems and public buy-in.

In Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, soaring infection rates have outstripped case- and contact-management resources, necessitating stricter population-level restrictions until new infection rates become more manageable.

Quebec’s Health Minister has said up to 30 per cent of people are not responding to calls or e-mails from the province’s health department, while contact tracers in Alberta are reporting more people refusing to provide tracing information.

In a study published in The Lancet in July, Dutch researchers found contact tracing has the potential to control virus transmission – and to lessen the need for more restrictive measures, such as lockdowns – but only if all delays are reduced as much as possible.

Yesterday, NDP health critic Don Davies said both the Liberals and Conservatives are to blame for the shortcomings at Canada’s Public Health Agency, which Trudeau has pinned on the Harper government.

Coronavirus around the world

In France, police searched the homes of the health minister, the former prime minister and other top officials in an investigation into the government’s response to the pandemic. A special court ordered the investigation after about 1,000 protesting public health officials marched through Paris today to demand more investment, staff and higher salaries after years of cost cuts.

police searched the homes of the health minister, the former prime minister and other top officials in an investigation into the government’s response to the pandemic. A special court ordered the investigation after about 1,000 protesting public health officials marched through Paris today to demand more investment, staff and higher salaries after years of cost cuts. London will enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as the government seeks to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave. Britain’s official death toll of 43,155 is the highest in Europe.

will enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as the government seeks to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave. Britain’s official death toll of 43,155 is the highest in Europe. In the United States, at least three people connected to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the campaign to suspend in-person events for vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris through Monday. Biden and President Donald Trump will both hold separate town hall events tonight instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

Coronavirus and business

Home sales in Canadian rose 0.9 per cent in September from August, setting another monthly record.

The largest price gains were in smaller Ontario cities, Ottawa, Toronto suburbs and many cottage towns in Ontario – reinforcing a COVID-19 trend of urban dwellers leaving for larger spaces.

The strength of the housing market through the pandemic has surprised analysts, and many warn that the record-shattering pace cannot continue.

Rob Carrick: The flight from big cities is taking people to places where houses and yards are bigger. Also, property taxes.

And: Hudson’s Bay is locked in legal battle with two landlords over rent that went unpaid during the pandemic.

More reporting

