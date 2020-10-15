 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Coronavirus Update: Why comprehensive contact tracing is key to battling COVID-19

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening. For many, school portraits are an important yearly ritual – one that many will miss because of the coronavirus. Share your family’s best school portraits – goofy, sentimental, embarrassing or endearing – to help us mark this important tradition.

Parents, send us your family’s best school portraits – goofy, sentimental, embarrassing or endearing – to help us mark this important ritual that many may miss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top headlines:

  1. Why do public health experts preach the importance of contact tracing in curbing the spread of COVID-19 – and why can’t some provinces keep up?
  2. High anxiety: In Toronto’s immigrant-rich apartment towers, elevators and density keep many students at home
  3. U.S. election: Biden campaign suspends Kamala Harris’s travel after two staffers test positive

In Canada, there have been at least 191,344 cases reported. In the past week 14,959 new cases were announced, 3-per-cent more than the previous week.

Story continues below advertisement

There have also been at least 161,151 recoveries and 9,698 deaths. Today, 34 new deaths were reported, compared to seven yesterday.

Open this photo in gallery

The Globe and Mail

Worldwide, there have been at least 38,511,143 cases confirmed and 1,092,149 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts Lockdown rules and reopening Mask-wearing rules Back to school guide Essential resources

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

In Wuhan, an exhibition of China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic kicked off Thursday. The three-month exhibition features more than 1,100 pictures and 1,000 physical exhibits, as well as videos and displays of scenes. There have been no recorded cases of community transmission in Wuhan since May.

Getty Images/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

National updates

Contact tracing is an old pillar of communicable-disease control in public health and has been a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19. But for it to work effectively, public health units also need timely testing systems and public buy-in.

  • In Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, soaring infection rates have outstripped case- and contact-management resources, necessitating stricter population-level restrictions until new infection rates become more manageable.
  • Quebec’s Health Minister has said up to 30 per cent of people are not responding to calls or e-mails from the province’s health department, while contact tracers in Alberta are reporting more people refusing to provide tracing information.

In a study published in The Lancet in July, Dutch researchers found contact tracing has the potential to control virus transmission – and to lessen the need for more restrictive measures, such as lockdowns – but only if all delays are reduced as much as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Yesterday, NDP health critic Don Davies said both the Liberals and Conservatives are to blame for the shortcomings at Canada’s Public Health Agency, which Trudeau has pinned on the Harper government.

Coronavirus around the world

  • In France, police searched the homes of the health minister, the former prime minister and other top officials in an investigation into the government’s response to the pandemic. A special court ordered the investigation after about 1,000 protesting public health officials marched through Paris today to demand more investment, staff and higher salaries after years of cost cuts.
  • London will enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as the government seeks to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave. Britain’s official death toll of 43,155 is the highest in Europe.
  • In the United States, at least three people connected to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the campaign to suspend in-person events for vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris through Monday. Biden and President Donald Trump will both hold separate town hall events tonight instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

Coronavirus and business

Home sales in Canadian rose 0.9 per cent in September from August, setting another monthly record.

  • The largest price gains were in smaller Ontario cities, Ottawa, Toronto suburbs and many cottage towns in Ontario – reinforcing a COVID-19 trend of urban dwellers leaving for larger spaces.
  • The strength of the housing market through the pandemic has surprised analysts, and many warn that the record-shattering pace cannot continue.

Rob Carrick: The flight from big cities is taking people to places where houses and yards are bigger. Also, property taxes.

And: Hudson’s Bay is locked in legal battle with two landlords over rent that went unpaid during the pandemic.

More reporting

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies