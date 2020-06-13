Coronavirus Update: Will physical distancing help or hurt our kids when they go back to school?

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Children at play: As school resumes and the pandemic continues, will physical distancing help or hurt our kids? How class and race are playing into COVID-19 restrictions and access to leisure Employers want to rehire and workers want to return, but the road back is full of obstacles

In Canada there are 259.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. There are 21.4 deaths for every 100,000 people. Canada has administered at least 2,212,604 tests to date

Worldwide, there have been at least 7,514,481 cases confirmed and 421,458 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery People enjoy at Ipanema beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 13, 2020. Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll overtook Britain’s on Friday to become the second highest in the world with 41,828 dead. The numbers second only to the United States. PILAR OLIVARES/Reuters

12 per cent

For some businesses, there are still too many obstacles to reopening and rehiring. A Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) survey recently found that 12 per cent of business owners were thinking about bankruptcy or winding down their companies.

“We’re talking about over 100,000 entrepreneurs that are actively considering closing their doors for good,” CFIB president Dan Kelly said. “We’re not through this. There is still a lot of economic damage to come.”

What it means: The CERB program is one of many complications facing businesses and slowing the return of millions of lost jobs. Companies are back in business, but the after-effects of the pandemic could last years

There are currently at least 1,350 hospitalized cases, a 27% drop from a week ago. Of those 223 are in intensive care.

In photos: Take a look at how in B.C. coronavirus-related restrictions have changed how students are taught and classrooms are used

coronavirus-related restrictions have changed how students are taught and classrooms are used Vancouver’s notoriously rowdy Granville Street Entertainment District could rumble back to life as early as this weekend – with less entertainment and no dance floors, but perhaps more patios, and nightclubs can now operate as lounges.

notoriously rowdy Granville Street Entertainment District could rumble back to life as early as this weekend – with less entertainment and no dance floors, but perhaps more patios, and nightclubs can now operate as lounges. Phase 2 in Alberta means that more businesses can open, and the province has given many restaurants the green light to operate. After a long and uncertain wait, businesses are now scrambling to figure out how to adapt under new, extraordinary circumstances. Reopening wont’ be so easy for round-table traditions at chinese restaurants.

means that more businesses can open, and the province has given many restaurants the green light to operate. After a long and uncertain wait, businesses are now scrambling to figure out how to adapt under new, extraordinary circumstances. Reopening wont’ be so easy for round-table traditions at chinese restaurants. Sienna Senior Living Inc., one of Canada’s largest owners and operators of private, for-profit long-term care homes, has announced that another high-ranking executive has left the company. The turmoil for the executives comes amid investigations into allegations of elder abuse at one of its long-term care homes and the death of a resident from apparent dehydration at another facility.

owners and operators of private, for-profit long-term care homes, has announced that another high-ranking executive has left the company. The turmoil for the executives comes amid investigations into allegations of elder abuse at one of its long-term care homes and the death of a resident from apparent dehydration at another facility. The Elm Grove Living Centre in West Toronto had an outbreak. But when the neighbourhood found out, members of the community bordering the home come together every evening for the daily music and cheering session, including some of the neighbourhood children, who dance in front of the home’s windows.

Open this photo in gallery Residents of Toronto's Parkdale neighbourhood surrounding the Elm Grove Living Centre long term care home have been convening at 7:30 pm each evening to show support for the home's residents and staff after news broke in mid-April that there had been 12 coronavirus-related deaths as well as 119 positive cases, May 30, 2020. Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

In China , a woman was detained in hospital and labelled ‘schizophrenic’ after protesting Beijing’s COVID-19 response, her daughter says. Her one-woman protest ended with her at the Linyi No. 4 People’s Hospital, which has a history of employing controversial mental-health treatments.

, a woman was detained in hospital and labelled ‘schizophrenic’ after protesting Beijing’s COVID-19 response, her daughter says. Her one-woman protest ended with her at the Linyi No. 4 People’s Hospital, which has a history of employing controversial mental-health treatments. The mayor of Mexico City said the capital will on Monday lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport, and allow 340,000 factory works to get back to work, even though new cases of coronavirus are still rising. Yesterday Mexico reported a record of more than 5,000 new cases.

said the capital will on Monday lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport, and allow 340,000 factory works to get back to work, even though new cases of coronavirus are still rising. Yesterday Mexico reported a record of more than 5,000 new cases. Despite coronavirus warnings, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned “racist thuggery” after far-right protesters clashed in London with anti-racist demonstrators and police trying to keep the two sides apart.

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Chelsea O'Byrne

For the style-conscientious and fashionistas. Even if we can’t see your outfits in isolation.

Opinion: How well do these fashion mantras hold up during a pandemic?

How well do these fashion mantras hold up during a pandemic? First person: The last of mum’s summer dresses have been turned into masks

The last of mum’s summer dresses have been turned into masks Ideas: Easy does it – Men’s wear chills out for the summer

The present that will become the past, so when history is being made, as it is now, museums are alive with plans to reflect that in their collections for future generations of visitors.

Sobeys parent company, Empire Company Ltd., is the latest of Canada’s largest grocers to cut bonus pay for its workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that has drawn criticism from Canada’s largest private-sector union.

Words to avoid and the 'unknown knowns’: Four leadership lessons we’ve learned from COVID-19

Nik Nanos: “The way people have been affected has evolved, as they experience both physical and mental-health effects and were potentially hurt economically. This is leading to some fundamental soul-searching among Canadians, according to the latest Globe and Mail/Nanos research.”

“The way people have been affected has evolved, as they experience both physical and mental-health effects and were potentially hurt economically. This is leading to some fundamental soul-searching among Canadians, according to the latest Globe and Mail/Nanos research.” Edward Dunsworth: “Urgent changes are needed to protect migrant farm workers from COVID-19. But the coronavirus is merely the latest symptom of a decades-old illness for Canada’s migrant agricultural work force."

