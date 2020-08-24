Coronavirus Update: With humanitarian aid scarce, COVID-19 is yet another calamity for Yemen

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- War, pestilence, famine and death in Yemen: How COVID-19 has made a humanitarian crisis worse
- Are mask exemption cards facilitating erroneous claims from those who simply don’t wish to comply?
- Opinion: The second wave of the virus could spark a homelessness crisis
In Canada, there have been at least 125,644 cases reported. In the last week 2,851 new cases were announced, 7 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 111,690 recoveries and 9,082 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 5,505,148 tests.
Worldwide, there have been at least 23,420,418 cases confirmed and 808,676 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province • Global rules on mask-wearing • Back to school
Photo of the day
Number of the day
15,000
Zoom reported at least 15,000 partial outages this morning as thousands of students in the United States return to the virtual classroom this week.
Coronavirus in Canada
- In Quebec, three people in Montreal tested positive after participating in one of several Latin dance events in the city after July 21, and public health is asking anyone who attended the event to get tested.
- The Ontario Nishnawbe Aski Nation said the federal government has “ignored urgent requests” for supplies and funding for its nearly 9,000 elementary and secondary school students. Meanwhile, the association for registered nurses in the province is calling on the government to cut class sizes to no more than 15 students.
- In Newfoundland and Labrador, masks became mandatory in most indoor public spaces today. The province joined Quebec and Nova Scotia as the only provinces to issue provincewide mandates.
- Manitoba announced another $52-million in funds for schools to purchase masks, put toward enhanced cleaning or hiring extra staff.
Like Edmonton, jurisdictions across Canada that have imposed mask requirements have also carved out exemptions, including for people with medical reasons or reduced mobility that make it difficult to wear face coverings.
- Public-health experts have warned that exemption cards could hurt compliance and encourage people to erroneously claim medical exemptions.
- Exemption rules do not require proof to make a claim, which experts say could lead to people erroneously claiming medical exemptions.
- In Edmonton, almost 6,000 exemption cards were distributed before the program was shut down, with the city’s mayor saying, “Some individuals abused the privilege.”
Amy Tan, a physician at the University of Calgary, says there are “very few” legitimate medical reasons exemptions, and that because valid exemptions are so rare, “You don’t need thousands of cards.”
Governments and businesses who demand that people wear masks must also ensure those rules respect human-rights laws, which prevent discrimination and denial of service based on disability or health reasons.
Coronavirus around the world
- For Yemen, the country declared by the United Nations to have “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” COVID-19 is just the latest threat to civilian survival.
- Gaza reported its first cases in the general population today, as authorities confirmed four infections at a refugee camp. Security forces declared a full lockdown for 48 hours.
- Watch: Some 172 countries are engaging with the COVAX facility designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said, but more funding is needed and countries need to make binding commitments.
- Three participants of a United Nations-mediated talk involving the Syrian government, opposition and civil society envoys tested positive just hours after the meetings started in Geneva.
Coronavirus and business
The Conference Board of Canada suggests that the economic recovery will take longer than originally expected, but that British Columbia is among the provinces that is best positioned to rebound.
- The think tank predicts Canada’s real GDP will fall by 8.2 per cent this year and that it will take until the end of next year to return to prepandemic output.
- However, in B.C., real GDP will drop by just 5.5 per cent this year and grow by 6.7 per cent in 2021, the board projected. The province, unlike Alberta or Newfoundland, was not hit by low oil prices and also benefited from construction and major energy projects.
Also today: Air Canada is second only to United Airlines of any airline in complaints about refunds to the U.S. Department of Transportation in May.
And: Early estimates suggest manufacturing sales growth slowed to 8.7 per cent in July.
Globe opinion
- André Picard: “Mr. Trump is in a hurry. His administration has launched Operation Warp Speed to get treatments and vaccines to market as rapidly as possible. That process, however, has become so politicized that it is a menace.”
- Dana Granofsky, Kira Heineck and Steve Lurie: “In Canada’s first wave of COVID-19, more than 80 per cent of deaths were elderly people in long-term care. In the next wave, homelessness and housing will be the locus.”
More reporting
- How to have a conversation with your boss about postponing your return to the office
- The Toronto Raptors know their fandom is still alive, even if their fans are virtual or watching at drive-in viewing parties instead of the arena.
- The NFL says contamination at a testing lab is to blame for false positives.
- COVID-19 layoffs have workers wondering: Should I take a lump sum now or a future pension later?
- The National Film Board of Canada is launching a “living document” – an online collection of 30 documentaries about living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Distractions
🥧 For the dessert enthusiast: Late summer blueberries, two ways.
- Blueberry shortcakes from Prince Edward County cookbook County Heirlooms
- A black and blue berry snacking cake.
Information centre
- Rob Carrick’s 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation. Tips for minimizing damage to your credit score; how to manage retirement anxiety during difficult times; and things to think about if you’re considering home delivery.
- Here are the expectations for self-isolation; tips for managing anxiety and protecting your mental health; and what to do if you think you have the virus. Wash your hands. How to break a bad habit (like touching your face). Is flying safe?
- The best foods to eat to maintain an immune system-friendly diet; and how to keep a healthy diet while working from home; four eating tips when working from home; and five mistakes that might cause you to gain unwanted weight. Here are the essentials to stock up on and how to shop safely for groceries; the best pantry staples and how to stop stress-eating. What to cook with rhubarb (aside from pie).
- Here’s what you should do if you are newly laid off; how to apply for CERB, EI, and other financial benefits; how the CRA might identify CERB fraud; and other coronavirus and employment questions answered. What to do if your employees don’t return to work because they want to collect CERB.
What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.