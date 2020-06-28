Coronavirus Update: World reports 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths as infections surge in U.S.

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Some governments backtrack on reopenings as worldwide cases hit 10 million mark Health experts dispute claim that increased testing is causing surge of U.S. infections P.E.I. sees rise in anti-outsider sentiment as travel restrictions ease

In Canada, 103,206 cases have been reported. In the last week, 1,853 new cases were announced, 27% fewer than the previous week. There have also been 66,152 recoveries and 8,522 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,807,781 tests.

Worldwide, 10,070,339 cases have been confirmed, with 500,306 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A participant, second from left, holds a portrait of of Tony McDade, a Black-trans man allegedly killed earlier this month by police in Tallahassee as another, right, holds a photo of Maurice Gordon Jr., killed by a New Jersey state trooper two days before the death of George Floyd, during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality on Sunday in New York, as people commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Pride movement. This march was held in lieu of New York's massive Pride celebration which was canceled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Kathy Willens/The Associated Press

Number of the day

10 million

Worldwide confirmed cases reached 10 million and deaths reached 500,000 on Sunday. New clusters of cases at a Swiss nightclub and in the English city of Leicester showed the virus was still circulating widely in Europe, though not with the rapidly growing infection rate seen in parts of the U.S., Latin America and India.

While concern in the U.S. has focused on big states such as Texas, Arizona and Florida reporting thousands of new cases a day, rural states are also seeing infection surges.

Coronavirus in Canada

Small towns in Quebec fear that an influx of summer visitors flocking to municipal parks and tourist attractions will put them at risk of new infections. A petition launched on June 21 calls on the authorities in the Matawinie region of the Lanaudiere,to prioritize the needs of local residents over tourists.

fear that an influx of summer visitors flocking to municipal parks and tourist attractions will put them at risk of new infections. A petition launched on June 21 calls on the authorities in the Matawinie region of the Lanaudiere,to prioritize the needs of local residents over tourists. In British Columbia, Vancouver Coastal Health says a number of people have tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Brandi’s Exotic Show lounge, a strip club, last week. The health authority is asking people who were at the lounge between June 21-24, from 9 p.m. til 3 a.m., to monitor themselves for 14 days.

Vancouver Coastal Health says a number of people have tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Brandi’s Exotic Show lounge, a strip club, last week. The health authority is asking people who were at the lounge between June 21-24, from 9 p.m. til 3 a.m., to monitor themselves for 14 days. Ontario reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths related to the virus on Sunday. New cases of the virus outpaced the number of resolved cases for the first time in recent days. The number of people in hospital for the virus dropped significantly.

reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths related to the virus on Sunday. New cases of the virus outpaced the number of resolved cases for the first time in recent days. The number of people in hospital for the virus dropped significantly. Out-of-province visitors are facing hostility from some P.E.I. residents, likely due to COVID-19 fears

In Ottawa, the federal Conservatives are calling for an investigation into the Liberal government’s decision to have an international charity administer the $900-million Canada Student Service Grant program.

The Liberals announced the program last week as part of a broader suite of support for students and young people struggling to find internships, job placements and other work-related experience during COVID-19.

The Tories’ request is contained in a letter sent to Auditor-General Karen Hogan on Sunday in which the they argue that “outsourcing” the program to WE Charity undermines Parliament’s ability to monitor it.

Tax havens: The NDP is calling on the minority Liberal government to tackle the corporate use of offshore tax havens and consider a wealth tax as part of any plan to address the large federal deficit and growing debt load created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also today

With infections surging in the U.S., Canadians living in some hard-hit states are thinking of home

A significant drop in sea traffic brought on by the pandemic has created what Canadian scientists call a rare opportunity to study how quieter waters affect southern resident killer whales.

Coronavirus around the world

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and the nation’s top health official continued to assert that reopenings in many states were not causing the sharp rises in coronavirus cases, but rather increased testing was uncovering more and more infections. Other health experts have disputed their claims.

Vice-President Mike Pence and the nation’s top health official continued to assert that reopenings in many states were not causing the sharp rises in coronavirus cases, but rather increased testing was uncovering more and more infections. Other health experts have disputed their claims. Tawain held its annual Pride Parade LGBTQ Pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to proceed with such an event during the pandemic. Taiwan’s Central News Agency said that over 1,000 people attended.

held its annual Pride Parade LGBTQ Pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to proceed with such an event during the pandemic. Taiwan’s Central News Agency said that over 1,000 people attended. Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday for at least 48 hours in protest over safety after some staff at logistics centres tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus and business

Canada’s biggest investment firms are accelerating online services as they move to quickly adapt to clients’ postpandemic expectations, according to the head of Bank of Montreal’s wealth management operation.

“The coronavirus hasn’t changed any of the trends we were starting to see across the industry – such as the need for more financial advice or moving to digital services – but in many ways the pandemic has accelerated them,” Joanna Rotenberg, group head of BMO Wealth Management, said.

The need to enhance digital tools has increasingly become a priority for many investment fund managers who were affected by the drop in mutual fund fee revenues in recent months. In particular, Canada’s big banks feel added pressure, where mutual funds make up almost 50 per cent of wealth management revenues.

And: For the first time in months, New York City City is beginning to look a little more like itself again as some lockdown restrictions were loosened and businesses began reopening on June 22. New York State reported only five COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday. At the height of the pandemic, the state was seeing hundreds of daily deaths connected to the virus.

Globe opinion

John Ibbitson: “A few weeks ago, I wrote that the sooner Canada and the United States can reopen the border, the better it will be for Canada’s economy. So much for that. Although truck and rail shipments are getting through, preserving supply chains, it may be months, now, before Canada can safely welcome American travellers, given the continuing rise of infections in the U.S. The United States is a nation under quarantine from the rest of the world.”

Information centre

