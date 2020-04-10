 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Coronavirus Update: Worldwide death toll from the coronavirus passed 100,000

Jessie Willms
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening – here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. A very different Good Friday is celebrated around the world.
  2. Ontario announced new testing guidelines.
  3. The global death toll passed 100,000.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resourcesCoronavirus in maps and chartsThe rules in each province

Story continues below advertisement

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in Vatican with no public participation.

POOL/Reuters

Number of the day

1 in 6

Cellphone location data show just one in six Canadians across the country leave their neighbourhoods on weekends now. Two months ago, one in three people were leaving home on weekends.

  • The data, from a report by Environics Analytics from a database of anonymized location data from 2.3 million mobile phones, examined the movement patterns of Canadians over the past 10 weekends.
  • The analysis looked for people who went roughly 100 metres beyond their home postal code for a minimum of 30 minutes on at least one day of the weekend, then tied those postal codes to demographic information, such as age and income, to come up with profiles for the kinds of people leaving their homes.

The data show how well the country is adhering to the call to stay home.

Coronavirus in Canada

22,052 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 9 days ago. There have also been 5,850 recoveries and 557 deaths. Health officials have administered 399,778 tests.

The head of the Canadian Medical Association, the organization representing Canada’s doctors, said the federal government needs to explain the lack of preparation ahead of the arrival of the coronavirus.

  • The 2006 federal document warned that a new virus could spread very quickly, transmitted by people with no symptoms, and urged governments to be ready with a domestic stockpile of medical supplies to assist and protect health care workers facing surges of infectious patients.

“I am trying to understand the government’s response today because I think everyone was caught flat-footed," said Sandy Buchman, president of the CMA. “The front line is telling us over and over that they are not prepared and they are scared. We are hearing it from everywhere.”

At his daily press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the newly-launched Canada Emergency Business Account, the loan program for small business and not-for-profits affected by the coronavirus.

  • The program provides interest-free bank loans of up to $40,000 for companies that have seen their revenues drop.
  • Banks and credit unions began offering the loans on Thursday.

Parliament will sit tomorrow to vote on wage subsidy legislation. The Prime Minister will not conduct daily press conferences Sunday and Monday so he can spend time with his family over the Easter weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus around the world

1,651,019: cases confirmed around the world; with 368,939 recoveries and 100,401 deaths reported.

Around the world: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus passed 100,000 on Good Friday. Public health officials and religious leaders warned people against violating the lockdowns and physical distancing rules.

  • Some countries are seeing a slowdown in numbers, but the WHO warned that countries should be cautious about lifting restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus.
  • The head of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said lifting restrictions early could “lead to a deadly resurgence."

Case numbers are slowing in some European countries – Italy, Germany, Spain and France – but there had been an “alarming acceleration” elsewhere including community transmission in 16 countries of Africa, Mr. Ghebreyesus said.

Coronavirus and business

The Bank of Canada’s governor would have stayed on beyond the end of his mandate to help manage the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, but there was no indication that the government wanted him to extend his stay, according to sources.

  • Stephen Poloz’s seven-year term as the head of the Bank of Canada ends on June 2.
  • There had been some speculation that Mr. Poloz would be asked to remain in charge of the bank longer.
  • The federal government did not directly answer a question from The Globe on why Mr. Poloz wasn’t being asked to stay on.

The Bank of Canada confirmed that a committee continues the formal search process to find a new governor, which began in late December.

More Globe reporting and opinion

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Story continues below advertisement

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com. The Globe’s paywall has been removed on coronavirus news stories.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies