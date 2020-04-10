Coronavirus Update: Worldwide death toll from the coronavirus passed 100,000

Good evening – here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- A very different Good Friday is celebrated around the world.
- Ontario announced new testing guidelines.
- The global death toll passed 100,000.
1 in 6
Cellphone location data show just one in six Canadians across the country leave their neighbourhoods on weekends now. Two months ago, one in three people were leaving home on weekends.
- The data, from a report by Environics Analytics from a database of anonymized location data from 2.3 million mobile phones, examined the movement patterns of Canadians over the past 10 weekends.
- The analysis looked for people who went roughly 100 metres beyond their home postal code for a minimum of 30 minutes on at least one day of the weekend, then tied those postal codes to demographic information, such as age and income, to come up with profiles for the kinds of people leaving their homes.
The data show how well the country is adhering to the call to stay home.
Coronavirus in Canada
22,052 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 9 days ago. There have also been 5,850 recoveries and 557 deaths. Health officials have administered 399,778 tests.
- Ontario released its new testing strategy today: The province will focus testing on priority groups such as hospital workers, first responders and long-term care residents, with a goal of 16,000 tests a day by May 6. The province also reported its first known casualty among front-lines workers.
- In Quebec, the premier, citing promising numbers in the past few days, said the government isn’t ruling out a return to school and daycare before summer.
- The premier of Saskatchewan said he doesn’t think there is a need for the federal government to use the sweeping Emergencies Act. He said the legislation wouldn’t do anything the provinces aren’t already doing to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The head of the Canadian Medical Association, the organization representing Canada’s doctors, said the federal government needs to explain the lack of preparation ahead of the arrival of the coronavirus.
- The 2006 federal document warned that a new virus could spread very quickly, transmitted by people with no symptoms, and urged governments to be ready with a domestic stockpile of medical supplies to assist and protect health care workers facing surges of infectious patients.
“I am trying to understand the government’s response today because I think everyone was caught flat-footed," said Sandy Buchman, president of the CMA. “The front line is telling us over and over that they are not prepared and they are scared. We are hearing it from everywhere.”
At his daily press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the newly-launched Canada Emergency Business Account, the loan program for small business and not-for-profits affected by the coronavirus.
- The program provides interest-free bank loans of up to $40,000 for companies that have seen their revenues drop.
- Banks and credit unions began offering the loans on Thursday.
Parliament will sit tomorrow to vote on wage subsidy legislation. The Prime Minister will not conduct daily press conferences Sunday and Monday so he can spend time with his family over the Easter weekend.
Coronavirus around the world
1,651,019: cases confirmed around the world; with 368,939 recoveries and 100,401 deaths reported.
- The top infectious disease expert in the United States warned against prematurely easing restrictions. “Now is no time to back off,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. More than 18,000 people have died so far in the U.S, half in New York metropolitan area alone.
- The Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson, is back on his feet in his recovery as the country recorded its deadliest day yet. The country recorded 980 deaths on Friday, taking the overall toll to nearly 9,000.
- In Italy, millions of Catholics can’t visit their traditional places of worship this Easter. Here’s how religious leaders are going digital, with online masses for homebound faithful.
- After months of denial, officials in Russia admitted there are coronavirus cases in the country. At least 6,500 people people were hospitalized in Moscow.
- Now that the government in China has declared the coronavirus under control, foreign residents have become victims of discrimination. Authorities in the country are demanding virus tests of all foreigners.
- In Poland’s two biggest cities, vending machines selling face masks, gloves and sanitizers have been installed. The government has mandated that everyone must cover their mouth and nose when outside.
Around the world: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus passed 100,000 on Good Friday. Public health officials and religious leaders warned people against violating the lockdowns and physical distancing rules.
- Some countries are seeing a slowdown in numbers, but the WHO warned that countries should be cautious about lifting restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus.
- The head of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said lifting restrictions early could “lead to a deadly resurgence."
Case numbers are slowing in some European countries – Italy, Germany, Spain and France – but there had been an “alarming acceleration” elsewhere including community transmission in 16 countries of Africa, Mr. Ghebreyesus said.
Coronavirus and business
The Bank of Canada’s governor would have stayed on beyond the end of his mandate to help manage the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, but there was no indication that the government wanted him to extend his stay, according to sources.
- Stephen Poloz’s seven-year term as the head of the Bank of Canada ends on June 2.
- There had been some speculation that Mr. Poloz would be asked to remain in charge of the bank longer.
- The federal government did not directly answer a question from The Globe on why Mr. Poloz wasn’t being asked to stay on.
The Bank of Canada confirmed that a committee continues the formal search process to find a new governor, which began in late December.
More Globe reporting and opinion
- Pandemic pysanky: In Ukrainian tradition, dyed and decorated eggs are symbols of life’s triumph over death, good defeating evil. Here’s a look at how they’re made.
- At least six Canadians have been criminally charged for behaviour police say poses a direct risk of spreading the coronavirus.
- A potential drop in international student tuition revenue, estimated at about $6-billion, is one of the scenarios universities are now plotting as they look forward to a very uncertain fall term in 2020.
- Many Canadians want companies to stop advertising and redirect their marketing dollars to support communities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, new polling data suggests. [For subscribers]
- Elizabeth Renzetti: “It’s been astonishing to see human fragility on display on a mass scale, with no shame or scorn. Vulnerability isn’t generally the mode that is most welcome in this world.”
- Marie Henein: “While my feelings have not risen to a state of unabashed fandom, the burbling of a begrudging acknowledgement cannot be denied. I am going to say it, plainly and simply: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is doing an admirable job of shepherding the province, all of us, through this crisis.”
- Andrew Cohen: Let’s think big about what a post-pandemic Canada looks like: “How can we create jobs amid declining demand for our resources and the shrinking manufacturing industry? If we believe we should reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, how do we start retraining and for what?”
