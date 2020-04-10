Coronavirus Update: Worldwide death toll from the coronavirus passed 100,000

Good evening – here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

A very different Good Friday is celebrated around the world. Ontario announced new testing guidelines. The global death toll passed 100,000.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • The rules in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in Vatican with no public participation. POOL/Reuters

Number of the day

1 in 6

Cellphone location data show just one in six Canadians across the country leave their neighbourhoods on weekends now. Two months ago, one in three people were leaving home on weekends.

The data, from a report by Environics Analytics from a database of anonymized location data from 2.3 million mobile phones, examined the movement patterns of Canadians over the past 10 weekends.

The analysis looked for people who went roughly 100 metres beyond their home postal code for a minimum of 30 minutes on at least one day of the weekend, then tied those postal codes to demographic information, such as age and income, to come up with profiles for the kinds of people leaving their homes.

The data show how well the country is adhering to the call to stay home.

Coronavirus in Canada

22,052 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 9 days ago. There have also been 5,850 recoveries and 557 deaths. Health officials have administered 399,778 tests.

The head of the Canadian Medical Association, the organization representing Canada’s doctors, said the federal government needs to explain the lack of preparation ahead of the arrival of the coronavirus.

The 2006 federal document warned that a new virus could spread very quickly, transmitted by people with no symptoms, and urged governments to be ready with a domestic stockpile of medical supplies to assist and protect health care workers facing surges of infectious patients.

“I am trying to understand the government’s response today because I think everyone was caught flat-footed," said Sandy Buchman, president of the CMA. “The front line is telling us over and over that they are not prepared and they are scared. We are hearing it from everywhere.”

At his daily press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the newly-launched Canada Emergency Business Account, the loan program for small business and not-for-profits affected by the coronavirus.

The program provides interest-free bank loans of up to $40,000 for companies that have seen their revenues drop.

Banks and credit unions began offering the loans on Thursday.

Parliament will sit tomorrow to vote on wage subsidy legislation. The Prime Minister will not conduct daily press conferences Sunday and Monday so he can spend time with his family over the Easter weekend.

Coronavirus around the world

1,651,019: cases confirmed around the world; with 368,939 recoveries and 100,401 deaths reported.

Around the world: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus passed 100,000 on Good Friday. Public health officials and religious leaders warned people against violating the lockdowns and physical distancing rules.

Some countries are seeing a slowdown in numbers, but the WHO warned that countries should be cautious about lifting restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

The head of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said lifting restrictions early could “lead to a deadly resurgence."

Case numbers are slowing in some European countries – Italy, Germany, Spain and France – but there had been an “alarming acceleration” elsewhere including community transmission in 16 countries of Africa, Mr. Ghebreyesus said.

Coronavirus and business

The Bank of Canada’s governor would have stayed on beyond the end of his mandate to help manage the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, but there was no indication that the government wanted him to extend his stay, according to sources.

Stephen Poloz’s seven-year term as the head of the Bank of Canada ends on June 2.

There had been some speculation that Mr. Poloz would be asked to remain in charge of the bank longer.

The federal government did not directly answer a question from The Globe on why Mr. Poloz wasn’t being asked to stay on.

The Bank of Canada confirmed that a committee continues the formal search process to find a new governor, which began in late December.

More Globe reporting and opinion

