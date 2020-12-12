Coronavirus updates Dec. 12: Quebec conducting more tests than ever as provinces report 57 new deaths

Open this photo in gallery A nurse waits for patients at a COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal yesterday. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

12:47 p.m. ET

COVID-19 testing urged for people near poultry plant in Nova Scotia

Public Health officials in Nova Scotia are urging residents who live near a poultry plant in Berwick to be tested for COVID-19.

The Eden Valley Poultry plant is closed for at least two weeks after four cases of the virus were detected there.

Officials say people living in New Minas to Middleton should be tested as a precaution and there is no evidence currently of community transmission.

Meanwhile, officials in New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 Saturday. The new case is an individual in their 20s in the Saint John region, who is self-isolating.

There are currently 72 active cases in New Brunswick and four people in hospital, including three in intensive care.

– The Canadian Press

11:43 a.m. ET

Quebec reports 1,898 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

Quebec is reporting 40 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 today and 1,898 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Public health authorities say 14 of those deaths took place in the past 24 hours with the rest taking place at an earlier date.

The Health Department says there are now 860 people in hospital, down 11 from the day before. Of those, 129 are in intensive care, an increase of six from the previous day.

Quebec conducted 39,415 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, the most recent day for which that data is available, the highest number of tests conducted in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Quebec’s national public health institute says there have been an additional 1,624 recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

Quebec has reported a total of 161,921 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,475 deaths associated with the virus.

– The Canadian Press

11:28 a.m. ET

COVID-19 vaccine has allergy risk: Health Canada

Open this photo in gallery A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, Britain. POOL/Reuters

With vaccinations against COVID-19 in Canada set to begin on Monday, the federal health agency is warning that people with allergies to any of the vaccine’s ingredients should not receive it.

Health Canada says two people in the United Kingdom had severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. The agency says both individuals recovered and had histories of severe allergic reactions.

Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a post on Twitter that the federal government will send more Canadian Forces members to help the Shamattawa First Nation fight a COVID-19 outbreak.

Troops arrived in the fly-in community in northern Manitoba earlier this week. Around a quarter of its population has tested positive for COVID-19.

– The Canadian Press

10:43 a.m. ET

Ontario reports 1,873 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths

COVID-19 has killed another 17 people in Ontario amid another sharp uptick in new cases.

The province today reports 1,873 new infections, bringing the total caseload seen so far to 138,504.

Well over half the new cases are in Toronto, Peel and York.

In all, novel coronavirus deaths in the province are rapidly approaching the 4,000 mark.

Another 47 people needed admission to hospital, and 19 more people ended up on ventilators. Testing has also increased.

– The Canadian Press

