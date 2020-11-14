Coronavirus updates live: Many provinces have rapid tests, but unsure how best to use them

9:25 a.m. ET

Provincial health officials hesitant to use rapid COVID-19 tests, despite ‘game-changer’ description

Open this photo in gallery DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters

More than 3.8 million rapid tests for COVID-19 are now in the hands of provincial health authorities but many jurisdictions are still evaluating how the devices might help battle the pandemic.

Health Canada has approved more than three dozen different tests for COVID-19, but only six of them are “point-of-care” versions more commonly referred to as rapid tests.

The “gold-standard” COVID-19 tests need to be processed in a lab, and usually take at least a day to provide results. Rapid tests can be processed in the same place a patient is tested, sometimes in as few as 15 minutes, but they are generally considered less reliable than lab results.

Most jurisdictions are still not sure whether they can fully trust the results, or figure out the best way to use them. In almost all cases, the rapid-test results are still being verified by also testing a patient with the lab-based version.

– The Canadian Press

8:27 a.m. ET

Toronto restrictions at ‘red’ level, one step short of lockdown

Toronto moves to the “red zone” of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions Saturday, though the city has implemented its own set of stricter rules in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The change comes a day after Premier Doug Ford lowered the threshold for partial shutdowns in the government’s colour-coded system for pandemic rules.

Toronto was to move to the most restrictive level – short of a lockdown – even if the threshold had remained higher.

But the city has opted to extend earlier shutdowns imposed by the province, meaning indoor dining will still be barred, and a shutdown of casinos, bingo halls and event spaces will continue.

Hamilton, Halton and York regions are to move to the “red” level on Monday.

The tiered system has faced criticism since it was announced last week, with many health experts including the Ontario Medical Association calling it too lax.

Critics have noted that, among other things, indoor dining is permitted in restaurants and bars even under the red alert level.

– The Canadian Press

