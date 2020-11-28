Coronavirus updates Nov. 28: Quebec hits grim milestone with more than 7,000 total deaths

Open this photo in gallery A man wearing a facemask walks over graffiti reading "Corona Kills" during a demonstration in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, on Saturday. ADAM BERRY/AFP/Getty Images

11:30 a.m. ET

Quebec COVID-19 deaths now above 7,000; 37 reported today

The latest COVID-19 figures from Quebec show the province has surpassed the 7,000 COVID-19 death plateau and set a new single-day record for new infections.

The 1,480 new cases reported today exceeds the previous high of 1,464 new infections reported Thursday.

The province also recorded 37 further deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including 10 in the past 24 hours and another 23 recorded over a five-day period ending Thursday.

The province has now reported 139,643 COVID-19 cases and 7,021 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 1,179 new recoveries for a total of 120,906.

The number of hospitalizations rose as well, with nine more patients seeking care for a total of 678.

The number of patients in intensive care increased by three to 93.

The province conducted 29,652 tests on Thursday, the last day for which numbers were available.

– The Canadian Press

11:03 a.m. ET

Ontario reports 1,822 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,822 new cases of COVID-19 today, a slight decrease from yesterday’s record high of 1,855.

The province also recorded 29 more deaths related to the virus since its last daily update.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 566 of the new cases are in Toronto, and 516 are in Peel Region.

Both regions were placed in the grey or “lockdown” stage of the province’s pandemic plan on Monday, but officials have said it could take at least two weeks to see any improvements related to the tougher restrictions.

Another 145 of the new infections are in York Region, with 105 and 102 in Waterloo and Hamilton, respectively.

Today’s numbers show that 595 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, an increase of 54 since yesterday.

The province says 155 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units at this time, and 99 are on ventilators.

It says nearly 55,100 tests were completed since the last report, and 1,510 more cases are considered resolved.

– The Canadian Press

