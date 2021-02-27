Coronavirus updates: Ontario nears 300,000 total COVID-19 cases with 1,185 more, Quebec reports 858 new cases

Ontario is reporting 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 16 more deaths linked to the virus, while Quebec is reporting 858 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, including five deaths in the past 24 hours..

Saturday’s figures bring Ontario’s total case count near the sobering figure of 300,000, with 299,754 infections recorded since the onset of the pandemic.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto saw 331 new cases in the past 24 hours, nearby Peel Region recorded 220 and York Region logged 119.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalizations in the province declined by three to 680, with 276 patients in intensive care and 182 on a ventilator.

More than 59,000 tests were completed in Ontario since the last daily update, while 24,339 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were given in the province on Friday, for a total of 668,104.

Quebec’s Health Department reported 599 hospitalizations Saturday, a drop of 21 patients. There are also seven fewer people requiring intensive care, bringing the total to 112.

The province has reported 287,003 confirmed infections and 10,385 deaths since the pandemic began. The latest numbers come one year after the first case of COVID-19 was declared in Quebec.

Quebec administered 15,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday for a total of 418,399.