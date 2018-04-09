Coroner misidentified one Humboldt bus crash victim

Open this photo in gallery Humboldt Broncos goaltender Parker Tobin has been identified as one of the victims of Friday's bus crash. HO/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan officials incorrectly identified two Humboldt Broncos hockey players, mixing up one who is alive for one who passed away.

The Office of the Chief Coroner, in a statement Monday morning, said Xavier Labelle is alive, contradicting what it said Sunday afternoon. The statement also said Parker Tobin has died.

A semi-truck hit the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus Friday, killing 15 people in the bus. Most of those were young hockey players.

“Last night it was discovered that two members of the Humboldt Broncos Junior ‘A’ hockey team had been incorrectly identified as one another,” Saskatchewan’s Office of the Chief Coroner said in its statement Monday.

“One of the deceased players had previously been identified as Xavier Labelle. This was an identification error and Xavier is not deceased.

“Our condolences go out to the family of Parker Tobin. Unfortunately, Parker is one of the 15 that have lost their lives in this terrible tragedy. Parker had been misidentified and was previously believed to have survived.” ​