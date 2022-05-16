Coroner Géhane Kamel comments on her report on the death of Joyce Echaquan, during a news conference in Trois-Rivières, Que., on Oct. 5, 2021.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A long-awaited report from the Quebec coroner says residents of long-term care homes were kept in a blind spot while the provincial government reacted to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Géhane Kamel, who investigated deaths in long-term care during the early days of the pandemic, concludes that the Health Department offered no specific instructions to long-term care homes despite knowing older people were particularly at-risk from the novel coronavirus.

Kamel’s inquest looked at 53 deaths in long-term care, including 47 at the Herron, a private residence in the Montreal area.

Her report released today recommends that the province’s college of physicians review the decision by doctors who treated patients at three long-term care centres – including the Herron – to offer remote consultations in the spring of 2020 while people were dying.

She is also recommending that Quebec’s public health director be given more independence, writing that then-director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, may have had difficulty making decisions because he was also a deputy minister.

Kamel says Quebec’s early pandemic response suffered from a lack of co-ordination and a clear chain of command.

