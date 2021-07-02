At least two dead in Lytton, B.C., wildfire, as coroners head to region to investigate

Open this photo in gallery A helicopter pilot flies past a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Coroners are travelling to Lytton, B.C., Friday morning to investigate the deaths of two people during a fire that engulfed the town on Wednesday evening amid a record heat wave in the region.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe told The Globe and Mail that coroners were approved for access to the village on Friday morning. The office has received reports of two deaths, but other residents remain unaccounted for, as friends and family continue to search for loved ones by social media and other means.

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth couldn’t say how many people remained missing do to the chaotic nature of the evacuation.

The fast-moving flames forced roughly 1,000 residents to flee the sunbaked village with no time to pack. Video footage of the fire shows homes, businesses and vehicles aflame. Pictures of the aftermath depict a town in ruins.

Villagers escaped to evacuation centres in several neighbouring communities. The flames knocked out cell and telephone service in much of the area, further delaying efforts to account for the missing and reunite families.

The canyon village overlooks the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers, roughly a three-hour drive north east of Vancouver. Two rail lines cut directly through town.

For three consecutive days this week, the village shattered Canadian heat records, with temperatures reaching 49.6 C.

Meanwhile, just to the northeast, Kamloops, B.C., faced a wildfire threat that triggered an evacuation Thursday night that has since been rescinded. The fire was classified as under control on Friday morning. It was ignited during weather that produced several lightning strikes.

Fire Department platoon captain Troy Grant didn’t have an exact number but he said about 200 people in the Juniper Ridge neighbourhood were evacuated as the fastmoving fire advanced toward the area.

An update posted to the city’s website on Friday said residents could return to their homes and no structures were lost in the fire. Crews continued targeting hot spots in the fire, it said, and residents were asked to reduce irrigation to conserve water to support their efforts.

The Merry Creek wildfire has also prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay to issue an evacuation order for 31 properties about eight kilometres south of Castlegar. As of Friday morning, that fire was listed as 15 hectares in size and burning out of control. Several other areas in Castlegar were on evacuation alert.

The wildfire service says there were 119 active fires burning across the province on Friday morning, with 49 of them starting in the last two days.

- With a file from The Canadian Press

