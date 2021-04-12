 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Coroner’s inquest details chaos at Quebec retirement home during first wave of pandemic

Tu Thanh Ha
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

In the confusion that swept through Manoir Liverpool after the Quebec retirement home was hit by COVID-19 last year, much of the personnel went missing, residents weren’t properly fed and medications no longer were properly dispensed, documents filed at a coroner’s inquest allege.

Amid the chaos created by a staff shortage and dying COVID-19 patients being sent to hospital, one social worker recalled seeing tables covered with lost objects from Manoir Liverpool’s residents: clothing, hearing aids, adaptive shoes.

Those details were made public Monday at the inquiry presided over by coroner Géhane Kamel into deaths in Quebec’s long-term care and retirement homes during the first wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Private seniors’ homes were not as badly hit as LTC homes where thousands of elderly people died. However, Monday’s proceedings heard of familiar shortcomings in those facilities: a chronic lack of employees, vulnerable people left in squalid conditions and difficulties by local officials to identify and remedy those problems.

The recollections from the social worker, whose name is under a publication ban, were outlined in an transcript tabled at the inquest. Her observations mirror the findings of an administrative investigation into Manoir Liverpool ordered by the regional health authority, known as the CISSS de Chaudière-Appalaches.

A summary of the investigation said care plans were inadequate, residents weren’t bathed for weeks and were administered expired medications.

Located in Lévis, south of Quebec City, Manoir Liverpool housed 128 people; 48 in a retirement home and the rest in assisted-living quarters.

An outbreak started on March 24. By April 9, Manoir Liverpool was asking the CISSS for help because it had one quarter of its orderlies left, and one supervisor out of six.

“People who caught COVID were transferred to Hôtel-Dieu [hospital] in Lévis and died. Housekeeping was neglected and residents’ personal belongings were lost,” the social worker said.

Even before the pandemic, she said, toilets were grimy, grab bars had fecal stains, bathroom floors were sticky and visiting relatives needed to bring wipes and mops to clean their parents’ rooms.

Story continues below advertisement

During the outbreak, she said she witnessed errors in feeding elderly residents. For example, she said: “I had a lady who couldn’t have rice because she might choke. There was rice on her plate.” Others who couldn’t digest lactose were fed dairy products, those who needed pureed food received regular meals.

Medications were not dispensed or were given on the wrong day, she added. “I found medications in people’s bedrooms that didn’t belong there.”

David Lacombe, a CISSS manager who was dispatched to help, said his first move upon arriving on April 11 was to set up sanitary stations where staff could dispose of soiled protective gear.

Considering it was weeks into the pandemic, “Isn’t it a bit late to set that up?” asked Jacques Ramsay, another coroner attending the inquest.

“I would have done it earlier but I only arrived on April 11,” Mr. Lacombe replied.

Officials at the CISSS realized the full scope of the problem at the end of April when Radio-Canada reported about the conditions at Manoir Liverpool.

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Paré, who was the CISSS’ chief executive at the time, testified that he hadn’t been notified of previous problems at the facility. There had been seven complaints in the past three years but “it wasn’t about mistreatment or negligence,” said Mr. Paré, who now heads Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Ms. Kamel noted that between 2016 and 2020, the CISSS had mandated a series of action plans for Manoir Liverpool because of its shortcomings. “It certainly wasn’t a five-star place,” she said.

One root cause for Manoir Liverpool’s troubles was that it tried to cater to three different clienteles, testified Valérie Lapointe, director of quality and performance for the CISSS.

She said the home had trouble juggling the needs of autonomous seniors, seniors with dementia who wandered and younger residents with physical impairments.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies