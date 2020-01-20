 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Coroner’s inquest into Cynthia Blackjack’s death begins in Yukon

WHITEHORSE
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A coroner’s inquest gets underway in Yukon more than six years after the death of a 29-year-old who repeatedly sought medical attention in the days before she died.

Cynthia Blackjack of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation died while being rushed by plane to Whitehorse in November 2013.

The inquest begins today in Carmacks, where Blackjack visited and called the local health centre numerous times as she suffered various health problems including intense abdominal pain.

Story continues below advertisement

The day before she died, she was finally given a tentative diagnosis of alcohol-induced gastritis and advised to seek medical attention in Whitehorse, but had no way of making the nearly 200-kilometre trip.

Blackjack collapsed the next day but various issues delayed her transfer to Whitehorse for nearly 12 hours and she was pronounced dead shortly after the medevac flight reached the territorial capital.

The First Nation and Blackjack’s family argued issues of health-care delivery to Indigenous residents should be examined in an inquest but Yukon’s former chief coroner refused until the Yukon Court of Appeal upheld a lower-court ruling in 2018, ordering the inquiry to proceed.

A six-person jury was selected Friday and will hear two days of evidence in Carmacks before the inquest moves to Whitehorse on Wednesday.

Chief Judge Peter Chisholm of the Territorial Court of Yukon presides over the hearing, which is expected to continue until Jan. 31.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies