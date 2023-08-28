Open this photo in gallery: From left: Samuel Brown's mother Andrea Brown, father Gladstone Brown and family lawyer Saron Gebresellasi with a portrait of Samuel Brown in a handout photo.Michael YC Tseng/The Canadian Press

A coroner’s inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children has begun.

A jury has heard the inquest will explore Samuel Brown’s heightened risk of food or liquid entering his airway, the safeguards in place to recognize and respond to that risk and the school’s policies for students with barriers to communicating their needs and symptoms

Brown, who was born with a genetic condition that left him blind, deaf and non-verbal, died five years ago at the age of 18 while attending the W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ont.

His family has said medical experts disagreed about what led to his death and alleged he was in good health the weekend before he died.

They’ve said that only 12 hours passed between the time they received a phone call indicating their son was slightly unwell and when he was pronounced dead in hospital.

The inquest will examine the circumstances around Brown’s death and is expected to hear from a number of witnesses over 10 days, including his family, staff at the school, the pathologist who conducted a post-mortem examination of his body and an expert on medical ableism.

His parents, Andrea and Gladstone Brown, began campaigning for a province-led investigation into the matter in fall 2019.

The Browns said the investigating coroner produced a report saying their son had died of natural causes, while a follow-up autopsy report concluded he had died of pneumonia.

The inquest will also explore how cause of death statements are framed when disability is a factor, and a jury could make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.