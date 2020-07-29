Coroner’s inquest to probe RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi

Open this photo in gallery People walk to honour Rodney Levi, in Red Bank, N.B., on June 19, 2020. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

A coroner’s inquest will look into the police killing of an Indigenous man in New Brunswick in June.

The provincial government says the Rodney Levi inquest will start after investigations and court proceedings are done.

RCMP have said an officer shot a knife-wielding Levi, 48, at a home near Metepenagiag First Nation.

The province had already announced an inquest into the death of Chantel Moore, an Indigenous woman shot and killed by Edmundston police during a wellness check in June.

The killings sparked dismay and anger in the Indigenous community along with demands for an inquiry.

Quebec’s independent police watchdog agency is investigating the killings because New Brunswick does not have its own police oversight agency.

