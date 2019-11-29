 Skip to main content

Canada

Coroner’s office says it will perform post-mortem examinations on Kingston plane crash victims in coming days

KINGSTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Two Kingston Police cars block a road leading to the site of a fatal plane crash, in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 28, 2019.

The Ontario chief coroner’s office says it will perform post-mortem examinations in the coming days on the four adults and three children who died in a plane crash in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday.

The Transportation Safety Board says the seven people died when a small, U.S.-registered airplane crashed in a wooded area within city limits around 5 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however local residents and police noted there was bad weather in the area at the time.

The TSB’s lead investigator says those conditions will be a part of the board’s probe.

Ken Webster says the plane had taken off from Buttonville municipal airport in Markham, Ont., and the pilot made contact with the Kingston airport just before the plane went down.

A spokeswoman for the coroner’s office says the victims’ names likely won’t be released for several days.

“The identities of the deceased persons will not be released to authorities until they have all been positively identified by scientific methods and next of kin have been notified,” issues manager Cheryl Mahyr said in a statement Friday.

Ken Webster, the TSB investigator in charge of the Kingston, Ont. flight which killed seven people, updated the media on the information they have discovered so far. The plane was registered in the United States, and Webster said that the TSB believes its final destination was Quebec City, and that it intended to land in Kingston. The Canadian Press
