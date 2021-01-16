Corruption charges laid against three OPP officers in connection with towing industry

Open this photo in gallery Two OPP officers assigned to the Highway 407 detachment, plus one other from Toronto, are facing corruption charges stemming from their alleged relationships with area tow-truck operators. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Three veteran Ontario Provincial Police officers are facing charges for giving preferential treatment to certain tow truck operators in the latest corruption probe to target an industry long plagued with violence.

The OPP’s professional standards unit received an internal complaint in February 2019 about some of their officers’ relationships with tow truck operators in the region.

Violence in the Greater Toronto Area towing industry had already been brewing at that time. More than 50 tow trucks have been set on fire and at least four men connected to tow truck companies have been killed as operators compete for bigger slices of the lucrative industry.

On Wednesday, Provincial Constable Mohammed (Ali) Hussain, 52, with the OPP’s Toronto detachment, was arrested and charged with secret commissions and breach of trust.

His colleague Provincial Constable Simon Bridle, 53, with the Highway 407 detachment, was arrested Thursday. He faces the same charges, as well as an additional charge for obtaining sexual services for consideration.

An endorsement warrant has been issued for a third officer, Provincial Constable Bindo Showan, 57, also with the 407 detachment, who is currently out of the province. All three have been suspended with pay.

As part of the same probe, towing operator Sutheshkumar Sithambarpillay has been charged with aiding and abetting breach of trust and secret commissions.

Mr. Sithambarpillay, who according to corporate documents is the owner and president of Steve’s Towing, is one of the featured towing operators on the Discovery Canada reality show Heavy Rescue 401. The 52-year-old’s photo had been removed from the show’s website as of Saturday morning.

The nature of his relationship to the three OPP constables is unclear.

This is the third time in a year that police officers in Ontario have been charged with towing-related corruption offences.

A Toronto police officer, Constable Ronald Joseph, who was running a car rental agency and tow-truck business on the side was charged in an organized crime bust last June. In addition to being accused of receiving payments and kickbacks, Const. Joseph is alleged to have provided a police radio to tow-truck drivers, to help them monopolize their hold on parts of the lucrative business.

And in April of last year, three Ottawa Police constables – Hussein Assaad, 44, Kevin Putinski, 32, and Andrew Chronopoulos, 38 – were charged following a 10-month investigation by the RCMP, which found that officers were acting “in concert” with certain tow truck operators, and providing information about car crash locations for a fee. A local towing operator, Jason Ishraki, was charged with making corrupt offers to the three constables.

These cases are ongoing, and the allegations have not yet been tested in court.

These latest arrests come as the province finalizes its plans to address the violence in Ontario’s towing industry, and a particularly troubled segment of it known as collision towing or “accident chasing.”

The “chasing” business is rife with fraud, and it is an open secret that peripheral businesses such as body shops, rental-car agencies and physiotherapy clinics are willing to pay tow-truck drivers kickbacks to bring them business. In some cases, entire crashes are being staged.

A joint forces investigation into the industry, led by York Regional Police, resulted in more than 30 charges last summer – many of them in connection with these fraudulent crashes.

“This is further proof that the corruption is deeper than was originally thought,” Mark Graves, president of the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario, said Saturday morning.

Mr. Graves and other industry stakeholders have long argued that the only way to solve Ontario’s towing problems is to establish standardized province-wide licensing regulations.

Premier Doug Ford has pledged to crack down on the industry, and launched a task force to lead an overhaul of its regulations last summer. In December, the task force announced a pilot project that will see some portions of Ontario highways contracted out to vetted towing operators.

“We applaud the Ford government for following up on their commitment to pursue the issues within the towing industry and police forces,” Mr. Graves said Saturday. “We appreciate their work in helping us clean up the industry and making the roads safe for the motoring public.”

