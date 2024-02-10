Open this photo in gallery: A cat is shown at a pet store in Montreal, August 8, 2019. New rules that bank cosmetic procedures for pets goes into effect on Feb. 10, 2024.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is banning cosmetic surgeries on pets including tail docking, devocalization, ear cropping, and declawing “unless recommended by a veterinary surgeon for therapeutic reasons.”

The new regulation went into effect Saturday and aims to “establish standards for the custody and care of domestic companion animals and equines to ensure their welfare and safety.” It applies to equines, cats, dogs, and other species of companion animals like rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs and pigs.

“I think it’s great news,” said Dr. Caroline Kilsdonk, a bioethicist and former president of the Order of Veterinary Physicians of Quebec. “Surgeries that are not medically required should be avoided as much as possible.”

Apart from the ban on cosmetic surgeries, the new rules limit to 50 the number of cats or dogs kept in new breeding facilities, established minimal standards for the exercise of dogs kept on leash, and banned euthanasia by inhalation, among other measures.

The new norms “will greatly improve the quality of life of our pets,” said André Lamontagne, Quebec’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, in a news release Friday.

Animal welfare advocates and experts, including the Societies for the prevention of cruelty to animals (SPCAs) and the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA), have long opposed cosmetic surgeries on pets.

On its website, the CVMA says cosmetic alterations to an animal’s body for cosmetic or competitive purposes are “medically unnecessary and ethically unacceptable” because such procedures “carry the risk of unnecessary pain with the potential for chronic pain and other negative welfare outcomes.”

Tail docking and ear cropping in dogs, for example, “compromises the animal’s ability to communicate excitement, fear and aggression effectively with other animals and people.” Devocalization “does not address the underlying reason for the unwanted barking” in dogs and can result in “serious health and welfare consequences,” the CVMA says.

Declawing, or partial digital amputation of cats, is “unacceptable as it offers no advantages to the feline” and “may lead to long term negative consequences,” according to the Association.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society says on its website that such cosmetic surgical procedures “impact, with varying severity and duration” animals’ welfare and behaviour.

The Order of Veterinary Physicians of Quebec adopted positions in 2020 and 2021 disapproving of devocalization, declawing, tail docking and ear cropping.

According to the CVMA’s website, veterinarians in all provinces except Ontario were barred from performing cosmetic procedures like tail docking and ear trimming as of 2020.

Declawing has also been prohibited in eight provinces as of 2022, making Ontario the only outlier after the coming into force of new rules in Quebec. An anti-declawing bill was introduced in 2020 in Ontario but never made it into law.

Dr. Kilsdonk said because the new Quebec regulation states that “it is prohibited to perform or have performed” cosmetic surgeries, it means pet owners won’t be allowed to travel to Ontario to have it done on the other side of the border. She said she is confident Ontario will soon also move in the same direction and prohibit the procedures.

Ontario officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.