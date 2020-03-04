 Skip to main content

Cost-control, education reform expected to dominate agenda as Manitoba legislature reconvenes

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
The Golden Boy stands on top of the dome of the Manitoba Legislature, in Winnipeg.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba legislature reconvenes today for the first time since December, and cost-control and education reform are expected to dominate the agenda.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding will deliver his annual budget next week.

He says efforts to control spending, including possible privatization, will continue as the province works toward a balanced budget.

Figures released yesterday show the government is predicting a $325-million deficit for the current fiscal year – $35-million less than expected.

Fielding says the government will eliminate the red ink before the next election.

Manitobans will also get a first look later this month at a commission report on education reform.

The Tory government has already hinted that the number of school divisions across the province may be reduced.

The lead consultant on the review, Avis Glaze, produced a report for the Nova Scotia government in 2018 that saw elected school boards replaced by a provincial advisory council.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
