 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

County passes resolution that calls for potential Alberta independence referendum

Strathmore, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A rural municipality east of Calgary has passed a resolution that seeks an independence referendum if the federal government does not treat the province fairly.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s some discouraging words about national unity from out on the range in southern Alberta.

A rural municipality east of Calgary has passed a resolution that says if the federal government does not treat Alberta more fairly the province should hold an independence referendum.

The resolution was passed unanimously by Wheatland County — a sprawling district with a population of about 8,700 people.

Story continues below advertisement

It calls on the Alberta government to assert its constitutional rights by withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan and creating an Alberta Pension Plan.

It says the province should also collect its own personal income taxes, look at replacing the RCMP, oversee its own immigration system and scrap equalization payments.

The resolution says if Ottawa balks at such changes the provincial government should hold an independence referendum.

“If the federal government does not deal with these demands in good faith; if they block, hinder, or otherwise prevent Alberta from exercising its rights as outlined above, that the Government of Alberta will hold a referendum with a clear question, as defined by The Clarity Act, on the secession of Alberta from the Canadian Confederation on October 18, 2021,” reads the resolution.

County Coun. Jason Wilson said the point of the resolution is to let the provincial government and the nation know about the frustrations of rural Albertans.

“The Canadian government right now isn’t allowing us as Albertans to fill our full potential,” he said Wednesday.

Wilson says the resolution will now be shared with other municipalities across the province.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter