Couple’s faith in Canadian justice system lost, despite conviction in son’s murder

Nicole Nayel, with her husband, Amine, holds a photograph of their son, Fouad.

They had investigated the 2012 disappearance of their son themselves, tracking his telephone calls and identifying the prime suspect, then interviewing – even covertly tape recording – him. But eventually, the man they uncovered became a poster child for a new era in Canadian justice – in which even charges as serious as first-degree murder could be thrown out for unreasonable delay.

This week, after the charge was restored, an Ottawa jury convicted Adam Picard of first-degree murder. But that verdict, while a relief, did not restore Amine and Nicole Nayel’s lost faith in Canadian justice.

Two years ago, a judge threw out the case over unreasonable delay. And though the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned that decision and ordered Mr. Picard to trial, the Nayels still feel a sense of horror at how the process unfolded.

“I used to be a believer in the court system,” said Mr. Nayel, whose son, Fouad, was 28 when Mr. Picard shot him in the head and dumped his body in a wooded area in the Ottawa Valley. Now, “I think our justice system is broken, it’s shattered. Things have to change.”

Two years ago, Mr. Picard’s trial was set to begin. But four months earlier, in a case called Jordan, the Supreme Court of Canada established new time limits for criminal proceedings: 30 months in superior court and 18 months in provincial court, from charge to completion. Soon after, an Alberta judge threw out a murder charge, prompting Lawrence Greenspon, then Mr. Picard’s lawyer, to ask Ontario Superior Court Justice Julianne Parfett to do the same. By then, Mr. Picard had been in jail for about four years. (During that initial period of delay, Mr. Nayel had a heart attack and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.)

With jury selection under way, Justice Parfett threw out the case, citing the Supreme Court ruling in Jordan.

“It was as bad as when my son went missing,” Mr. Nayel said in an interview. “There’s a bitter taste in my mouth. For God’s sake, we were there that day to pick the jury, and then she drops the bombshell.”

Nicole Nayel, Fouad’s mother, rounded up about 35 friends and relatives and protested in front of the courthouse. The urgent need to address court delay – and the possibility that more serious cases could be dismissed – began to be expressed widely. Eventually, the provinces and the federal government held special sessions on how to respond to Jordan, and Ottawa introduced sweeping legislation that included ending most preliminary hearings, a staple of the system for more than a century. (The hearings allow a court to determine whether enough evidence exists to send a case to trial.)

But none of that affected the six-year journey of the Nayels. Fouad, a construction worker, had gone to meet someone he did not name on Father’s Day and did not come back. Ms. Nayel checked with his employer the next morning and he hadn’t shown up. Immediately she went to police. Later, using her son’s cellphone records – the contract was in her husband’s name – she found several calls between her son and a particular number. She called the number and encountered Adam Picard, and set up a meeting where she taped his responses to her questions. (She said the tape undermined his credibility.)

The Nayels were in court eight months after Justice Parfett’s dismissal of the case when the Ontario Court of Appeal in Toronto heard the Crown’s appeal. The court eventually ruled that the judge had misinterpreted the Supreme Court’s instructions on “transitional” cases – those already in the system when it made the Jordan ruling – by diminishing the importance of considering the seriousness of the offence when deciding whether a delay has been unreasonable. (In the Alberta case, the Court of Appeal later threw out the lower-court’s ruling as well, and a jury trial is expected to begin next March.)

The Nayels were in court throughout Mr. Picard’s six-week trial. Ms. Nayel says she supports the spirit of the Jordan ruling, but not its retroactive application.

And even apart from the dismissal of the case, she and her husband remain angry about other aspects of the system. For instance, during a preliminary hearing, she says she was crying – quietly – and was asked to leave the room. Yet when Mr. Picard’s sister-in-law became emotional while testifying, she was shown kindness.

On the positive side, Mr. Nayel mentioned the work of prosecutors Dallas Mack and Louise Tansey: Like chess players, “they were always two steps ahead of the defence.” He also praised Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips, whom he described as exceptionally fair and accommodating to both the Crown and defence.

And both Nayels say they intend to honour their son by becoming advocates for victims in the criminal-justice system.

“I spent six years within the system," Ms. Nayel said. "At least make them equal – I’m not asking to be better. But they should have rights as much as the other ones.”