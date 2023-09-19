Open this photo in gallery: A person holds a pride flag during a Pride flag raising ceremony in Saskatoon on June 1.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

An injunction application hearing has begun over Saskatchewan’s policy that affects children who want to use different pronouns at school.

The policy requires students under 16 to receive parental consent if they want to go by a different name or pronoun.

Lawyers for UR Pride, an organization representing LGBTQ people in Regina, are arguing for the injunction.

Adam Goldberg, a lawyer representing the group, told court the province’s policy is discriminatory, as it results in teachers misgendering students who aren’t able to get parental consent.

Goldberg says it also outs students, potentially putting them in harm if they aren’t accepted at home.

Premier Scott Moe has said he stands by the policy and that the province will do everything in its power to protect parental rights.

The province’s legal representatives have yet to speak in court.

UR Pride’s lawyers said the injunction would pause the policy as a challenge makes its way through the court.

Saskatchewan child advocate Lisa Broda said in a report last week that the policy violates rights to gender identity and expression.

Justice Michael Megaw, who is hearing the injunction application, granted five organizations intervener status: the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, John Howard Society, Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund, the Gender Dysphoria Alliance and Alberta-based Parents for Choice in Education.