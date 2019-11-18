 Skip to main content

Canada

Court case set over for Halifax police officer facing more than 30 theft-related charges

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The court case of a veteran Halifax Regional Police officer facing more than 30 theft-related charges has been set over until next month.

Const. Jennifer McPhee did not appear in court today and her case is to return to court Dec. 17.

McPhee originally faced seven charges related to an alleged Sept. 13 theft at the Atlantic Superstore on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax.

Last month, police added 30 additional charges in relation to 15 incidents at five Atlantic Superstores in the Halifax area over the period between Aug. 3 and Sept. 11.

The newer charges include one count each of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The 42-year-old McPhee, who has over 17 years of service with the police force, remains suspended with pay.

