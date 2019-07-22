 Skip to main content

Canada Court dismisses challenge of deal that helps U.S. nab tax cheats in Canada

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Court dismisses challenge of deal that helps U.S. nab tax cheats in Canada

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

A judge says a Canada-U.S. deal aimed at zeroing in on tax cheats north of the border does not violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In a ruling today, Federal Court of Canada Justice Anne Mactavish dismissed an appeal from two American citizens, Gwendolyn Louise Deegan and Kazia Highton, who now live in Canada and have no real ongoing connection with the United States.

The U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA, requires financial institutions in countries outside the United States to report information about accounts held by U.S. individuals, including Canadians with dual citizenship.

Story continues below advertisement

Deegan and Highton challenged the constitutionality of Canadian provisions implementing an agreement between the countries that makes the information-sharing possible.

They argued the provisions breached charter guarantees that prevent unreasonable seizure and ensure equality of people under law.

Mactavish concluded that although the provisions do result in the seizure of the banking information of Americans in Canada, the affected people have only a limited expectation of privacy in their data.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter