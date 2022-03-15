A Manitoba police force has been held partly responsible for damages in the first court ruling under “revenge-porn” legislation in Canada, after a deputy police chief in Brandon viewed intimate pictures of a job applicant.

Manitoba is one of several provinces that have legislation allowing individuals to sue others who distribute intimate images without their consent.

The Brandon Police Service (BPS) found itself embroiled in a lawsuit after Randy Lewis, its deputy chief of operations, viewed images brought to him in 2017 by a woman whose common-law husband had had an affair with the job applicant. Deputy Chief Lewis stored the images on a USB, and viewed them over a few days with the purpose, he testified, of consulting with a psychologist on the woman’s suitability to become a police officer. He also testified that the existence of intimate images could pose a risk that an officer could be blackmailed.

The police service did not distribute the images. But when Brittany Roque, the former job applicant, sued Terri Peters, the woman who gave the images to the police, Ms. Peters in turn sued the police, saying they should have to pay any amount ordered against her. Justice Sandra Zinchuk of the Court of Queen’s Bench did not agree with that approach, but found that Brandon police shared responsibility with Ms. Peters for $45,000 in damages under the Intimate Image Protection Act of 2015 and the province’s Privacy Act. Ms. Peters was also ordered to pay an additional $15,000 in aggravated damages because she acted with malice. The police did not act out of malice, Justice Zinchuk said.

She added that, even if she was wrong in her finding of shared responsibility, the police had violated Ms. Roque’s rights under the Privacy Act. Knowing the images existed should have been enough; it was not reasonably necessary to view them, Justice Zinchuk wrote in her March 2 ruling.

“Why did the images themselves have to be provided to BPS in order to achieve a fulsome background investigation of Roque’s candidacy and eliminate any concern about blackmail or coercion? Ultimately, no reasonable answer could be provided because they did not,” Justice Zinchuk said.

Kevin Toyne, a lawyer representing Ms. Roque, said it was the first ruling he was aware of under a province’s intimate-images legislation. The judge cited three other rulings involving intimate images, all from Ontario, and all involving privacy breaches under the common law (a body of precedents), rather than legislation.

Mr. Toyne called the Brandon police behaviour shocking. “Police forces do not have the right to see the naked bodies of someone who wants to join the force, under any circumstance,” he said in an interview.

He said the ruling is important in establishing that “sharing someone’s intimate images without their consent jeopardizes your paycheque, your vehicle, your house and your retirement savings. You can’t do this anymore. It’s against the law.”

Brandon taxpayers could be on the hook for the entire $45,000 if Ms. Peters cannot afford to pay her share.

Ms. Roque said she doesn’t know whether she will apply to the Brandon police again. The police ended her application over the images, although she disclosed their existence during an interview. The RCMP investigated Ms. Peters, and the province’s Independent Investigations Unit probed the conduct of the Brandon police force and Deputy Chief Lewis. No charges were laid and no wrongdoing was found, the judge said.

“It’s had an enormous impact on me, physically, mentally, emotionally,” Ms. Roque said in an interview. “This has been a long and grueling process. Just because we may have won, doesn’t mean it’s not going to continue having effects on me in the years going forward, too.”

She added: “It’s going to have a huge impact. It’s not a win just for me. It was a win for anyone who has been a victim or who could potentially be a victim in the future. I’m extremely proud to have played a part in establishing that precedent.”

Rhea Majewski, a lawyer representing Ms. Peters, said in an e-mail that it was not a case of revenge porn.

“Ms. Peters felt, rightly or wrongly, that the information of Ms. Roque’s private behaviours should impact her fitness to be a police officer. I think it is important to understand that Justice Zinchuk and Ms. Roque acknowledged that the information was potentially relevant. The issue became whether the images themselves should have been viewed by Deputy Lewis.”

A spokesperson for Brandon police declined to comment, saying the ruling is under review by the city’s legal team.

