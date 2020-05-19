 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Court injunction calls for removal of blockade in Manitoba set up over COVID-19 concerns

SPLIT LAKE, Man
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Members of a Manitoba First Nation worried about the spread of COVID-19 have been served an injunction ordering them to remove a blockade into the Keeyask Generating construction site, in Split Lake, Man.

Nathan Neckoway/The Canadian Press

A court injunction is ordering members of a Manitoba First Nation who are worried about the spread of COVID-19 to remove a blockade set up at a hydroelectric construction site.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation band councillor Nathan Neckoway says the blockade went up Friday at an entrance to the Keeyask Generating site over worries that incoming employees could be carrying the virus.

The northern area so far has no cases of COVID-19, and Neckoway says bringing workers in from all over the country is a risk they don’t want to take.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Hydro’s Scott Powell says the Crown corporation plans to safely resume regular work rotations while protecting workers and neighbouring communities.

Over 500 employees and contractors have been at the site for eight weeks and Manitoba Hydro says they need to be rotated out.

The injunction gives the RCMP authority to remove the blockade.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies