 Skip to main content

Canada Court rejects class action against Loto-Québec by ticket buyer

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Court rejects class action against Loto-Québec by ticket buyer

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Quebec’s Court of Appeal has ruled that a woman who claimed Loto-Québec misled her on her chances of winning a jackpot cannot launch a class action against the provincial Crown corporation.

The decision announced Thursday upholds a previous Quebec Superior Court judgment that also rejected the request.

The lead plaintiff, Martha Karras, said she had been buying 6/49 lottery tickets for 20 years, and Lotto Max tickets since 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

She claimed Loto-Québec never informed her of the real chances of winning, either on its tickets, promotional materials or website. She said wouldn’t have bought the tickets had she known the odds were so slim.

Ms. Karras sought to file a class action on behalf of anyone who has bought a lottery ticket in Quebec since July, 2013, asking that Loto-Québec be forced to pay back the profits it generated, as well as $150-million in punitive damages.

Superior Court Justice Pierre Nollet originally rejected the request on the grounds that it had no chance of success because the allegations were too vague or were contradicted by evidence – including the fact the odds were printed on the back of tickets and in promotional material produced for the court.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter