Court rules in favour of New Brunswick First Nations in dispute on carbon tax revenue

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Court rules in favour of New Brunswick First Nations in dispute on carbon tax revenue

Kevin Bissett
FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Chiefs of New Brunswick’s six Wolastoqey First Nations are claiming victory following a court decision that would see the province share a portion of carbon tax revenues.

A Court of Queen’s Bench judge ruled Friday the province has an obligation to share with the First Nations carbon tax revenues collected and remitted by on-reserve retailers.

“We’re very happy about the decision. We knew with the tax agreements that we had in place that we were being snubbed of the carbon tax without any consultation,” Tobique Chief Ross Perley said in an interview Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

For years, the government has had agreements to share a portion of the provincial tax on tobacco, gasoline and other fuels with the First Nations, and the latest agreement was signed in 2017.

Under that agreement, the province would rebate 95 per cent of the first $8 million collected in provincial sales tax and 70 per cent on amounts above $8 million.

In April 2020, the New Brunswick government introduced a carbon tax but reduced the existing tax rates on gasoline and diesel to offset most of the increase, advising First Nations that would mean a reduction in their share.

At the time, that reduction was estimated to be about $4.85 million.

“It’s typical of the Higgs government,” Perley said. “They want to put on a friendly face when they are in public, but behind the scenes they do whatever they can to dodge obligations to First Nations.”

The court action was brought by the Wolastoqey communities of Woodstock, Tobique, Madawaska, Oromocto, St. Mary’s and Kingsclear.

In his 63-page decision, Justice Richard Petrie ruled the agreements with the First Nations include all taxes on gasoline and other fuels, including the carbon tax.

Story continues below advertisement

“The agreements do not fix the tax rates, and nor do they guarantee a level of funding,” Petrie wrote.

“However an interpretation that would permit the province to effectively reallocate an existing tax or taxes specifically in a way to avoid its sharing obligation, while maintaining the requirement to collect the same, would seem unreasonable and certainly at odds with the very purpose of these agreements.”

Perley said band officials are now trying to calculate exactly what the communities are owed since last April.

“It’s a big economic boost for our community and vital to the economic health of all our communities that have a tax agreement. It’s also beneficial to the local towns and villages that we support with our revenue,” Perley said, adding that he hopes the province does not appeal the decision.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Finance said officials are reviewing the decision and have no comment at this time.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies