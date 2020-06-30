 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Court rules that Ontario mental-health program amounted to assault

Sean FineJustice Writer
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brian McInnes, seen here on June 30, 2020 in Thunder Bay, was 18 when he arrived at the Oak Ridge division of the Mental Health Centre in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Brandy Kenna/The Globe and Mail

A psychiatric treatment program developed by an Ontario doctor after a visit to Mao Zedong’s China in the 1960s was an assault on vulnerable people, and not an acceptable form of medicine, an Ontario judge has ruled in a lawsuit brought by 28 former patients.

The 310-page ruling, which comes 20 years after the patients launched their lawsuit, and with eight of them now dead, was greeted as vindication by Brian McInnes, a former patient at the Oak Ridge division of the Mental Health Centre in Penetanguishene, Ont., a maximum-security facility.

Mr. McInnes was 18 when he arrived at the centre. He said his parents hadn’t believed what he’d endured there – including periods in which he was given LSD on a daily basis, and others in which doctors consulted a psychopathic killer on Mr. McInnes’s treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

“I remember when I got out of there telling my parents what they did to me, oh boy, the wrath came down. ‘Are you really crazy? You can’t make up lies like that. That’s the government, they wouldn’t be doing stuff like that,’ ” Mr. McInnes, now 61 and living in Thunder Bay, told The Globe and Mail.

“We were a society that existed outside of your society,” Allen McMann, also 61, a former patient living in Vancouver, said in an interview. “What they put into my head I can’t get out.”

The program ran from 1966 to 1983. One of the two main doctors involved in its creation, Gary Maier, called it “the greatest experiment in psychiatry.” His colleague, Elliott Barker, went to China in 1965 to study the use of coercion in character-reshaping methods in prison camps, evidence showed.

Among the program’s methods: the heavy use of mind-altering drugs such as LSD; the chaining together of naked patients in an unfurnished room for days on end, with liquid food given to them through straws in the wall; and the use of patients who functioned, in effect, as the therapists, and were given the right to use physical force.

The patients had been involuntarily committed to Oak Ridge. Some had been accused of violent crimes, and found to be “insane” and therefore not guilty. Others were placed there under mental-health laws for their own protection or that of others. One was just 14 when he was committed for treatment for borderline personality disorder. Their participation was coerced – they were told they would not be released unless they took part, evidence showed.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Morgan held the province of Ontario and the two psychiatrists who founded the program legally and financially responsible for short- and long-term harm to the men. He said the treatment amounted to assault and battery, and violated the doctors’ and government’s fiduciary duty – the obligation a person or organization has when holding power over another. The government had “knowingly assisted” in the assault and battery, he said, calling it a “paradigm case of opportunity and power on one hand, and vulnerability on the other.”

Damages will be set at the next stage of the proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

A previous judge, Superior Court Justice Paul Perell, had ruled three years ago that the treatment constituted torture, but the Ontario Court of Appeal threw out the ruling over unfairness in the legal process and ordered a new trial.

The lawsuit began as a proposed class action in 2000, rejected by a judge in 2003, a ruling upheld on appeal. In 2006, it was reconstituted as a multiplaintiff action. The two sides fought for years over whether the lawsuit was barred by a statute of limitations, and then whether five plaintiffs could be added.

William Black, a lawyer for Dr. Maier and Dr. Barker, declined to comment while the legal process is continuing. Brian Gray, a spokesman for the Ontario Attorney-General’s Ministry, said the ministry is carefully reviewing the decision and has no comment while the matter is still in an appeal period.

Joel Rochon, a lawyer for the patients, called the events a cautionary tale about abuse of power. “Left unchecked, power and authority (especially sanctioned by the government) can result in the violations of the most basic rights, including the right to personal dignity,” he said in an e-mail.

The program was no secret. Dr. Barker wrote about it as early as 1968 in a psychiatric journal.

Mr. McInnes had been physically and sexually abused since childhood, and wound up in Oak Ridge for a theft and an assault committed in a difficult custodial situation in a boys’ training school, Justice Morgan said.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview, Mr. McInnes said that at least one of his fellow patients was there for child-sex killings, and some for other killings. “The terror that I felt, not knowing what’s next, what are they going to do to me now? Every day I feared for my life.”

He said the doctors would use a patient who had killed a man as a teacher in the program: “And the doctors say, ‘What do you think this patient needs,' and he says, ‘I think he needs scopolamine.' Really? You’ve got a psychopathic person handing out treatment to a young person?”

He said he was given LSD several days in a row. “All the LSD they put me on, day after day, constantly hallucinating. I didn’t know if I was going to survive.” He added that while he, like many people, enjoys watching horror films, “I lived one.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies