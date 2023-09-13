Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Lich walks with her lawyer Lawrence Greenspon as they make their way to the courthouse for trial in Ottawa on Sept. 13.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A courtroom scattered with “Freedom Convoy” supporters watched recordings of several lengthy press conferences hosted by spokespeople during the protest on Wednesday, though neither of the organizers on trial featured very heavily.

The criminal trial for Chris Barber and Tamara has entered its seventh day.

They were among those who organized a convoy of trucks that travelled to Ottawa in early 2022 to protest COVID-19 public health measures and call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down.

They both face mischief and several counselling charges, including mischief, intimidation and obstructing police, for their role in the demonstrations that blockaded city streets for three weeks.

Barber did not appear in the videos shown Wednesday, though the Crown hopes to prove the two worked together so closely that evidence against one of them would apply to both.

The press conferences from Feb. 6 and 9 were streamed live on Facebook, and feature Lich and other prominent spokespeople taking questions from independent media outlets.

Both videos feature organizers sitting on a couch in what appears to be a hotel room. Lich was seen sitting in the centre of the frame, but she spoke very little in either video.

Benjamin Dichter, another spokesperson for the protest, and others spoke about how the protest was putting pressure on governments to change public health measures, how they expected police to respond, and their distrust of “legacy media.”

Lich left the frame half an hour into the 75-minute video from Feb. 9.

The press conferences were among dozens of social media posts and messages compiled by Ottawa police Sgt. Joanne Pilotte, who has been on the stand for several days.

The defence is arguing the videos should not be admitted as evidence in the trial, which is being heard by a judge.

Lich’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, has said that his team plans to argue that much of the proposed evidence taken from the “Freedom Convoy 2022″ is irrelevant to the charges laid against Barber and Lich.

The lawyers are expected to argue their position on the admissibility of the Facebook evidence later in the trial.

Eric Granger, another of Lich’s lawyers, had requested to settle the admissibility question before he begins to cross-examine Pilotte, but Justice Heather Perkins-McVey has said that discussion may be premature.