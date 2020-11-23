Ford says COVID-19 vaccine will bring life ‘back to normal’ as Toronto, Peel lock down; Atlantic bubble bursts

Open this photo in gallery Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Nov. 22, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s premier suggested Monday things would “get back to normal” once COVID-19 vaccines are approved and mass-produced, as two hot spots in the province entered lockdowns and Eastern Canada’s Atlantic bubble was temporarily dismantled in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Doug Ford dangled the possibility of an end to the pandemic in announcing a retired Canadian Forces general would lead the province’s vaccine distribution, and vowed to support businesses struggling under stringent public health measures.

“Once approved, once in mass production, these vaccines will finally bring an end to this pandemic. The vaccine is what will get life back to normal,” he said Monday.

Ford’s comments came as two major urban centres in Ontario where COVID-19 cases have been surging entered the lockdown stage of the province’s pandemic protection plan, where they will remain for at least 28 days.

As a result, all non-essential retailers in Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region are reduced to curbside pickup only, and restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery orders. Personal services such as hair salons are also closed, but schools and child-care centres remain open.

Some noted the measures will disproportionately affect small businesses, while larger corporations will likely continue to thrive.

“The structure of the lockdowns in Toronto and Peel will likely have the largest impact on small business who are now forced to shut down, driving shoppers to big-box stores,” BMO analyst Benjamin Reitzes wrote in a morning note.

“This is where the real damage is going to be from this government decision.”

Asked why the province didn’t try to level the playing field by preventing big-box stores from selling non-essential items like Manitoba did recently, Ford said it would be a “logistical nightmare” for business owners to cordon off areas of their stores and monitor shoppers to ensure they stick to essential purchases.

The mayors of several municipalities in the Toronto and Hamilton area urged any retailers who remain open not to hold “large in-person sales” on Black Friday, noting these would “inevitably produce crowd scenes which would only serve to undermine the fight against COVID-19 and negate the sacrifices being made by so many, including other businesses.”

Other areas of Ontario, which reported 1,589 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths on Monday, are also seeing tighter restrictions as they move to higher alert levels under the province’s colour-coded plan.

Meanwhile, two provinces announced their temporary withdrawal from the Atlantic bubble on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone travelling to Newfoundland and Labrador from the Atlantic region will have to self-isolate for 14 days starting Wednesday, just like visitors from other parts of the country.

Speaking in St. John’s, N.L., Premier Andrew Furey said the decision was made in “an effort to avoid a full lockdown.”

Prince Edward Island is barring all non-essential travel to to the province for two weeks, in what P.E.I. Premier Dennis King called a preventive move.

Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I., along with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, were part of the so-called Atlantic bubble that allowed residents to travel freely within the four provinces’ borders without isolating.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Monday, and P.E.I. reported one. All of the Island’s 69 cases since the pandemic began have been travel-related.

Stricter limits on social gatherings also took effect in the Halifax region and a neighbouring county on Monday.

New Brunswick’s premier, Blaine Higgs, said the province isn’t planning any changes regarding the Atlantic bubble, despite the decisions made by Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I. The province reported one new death and 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Further west, Manitoba reported a new peak in daily infections, with 543 new COVID-19 cases.

Quebec, another province hit hard by the pandemic, reported 1,164 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Monday.

More than 100 nuns and staff members at a Quebec City convent have tested positive for COVID-19, public health authorities said.

Fifty-eight of approximately 300 nuns at Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec congregation tested positive for COVID-19, Annie Ouellet, spokeswoman for the regional health agency, said in an e-mail.

Another 51 staff members out of about 110 who work at the facility also tested positive, Ouellet said. The health agency became aware of the outbreak on Nov. 18 and deployed teams to help the congregation contain the spread, she added.

COVID-19 cases in Yukon jumped to 38, 14 more than just a week ago. Yukon increased restrictions last week as infection rates jumped in jurisdictions around it, requiring all but critical services workers to self isolate for two weeks when they enter the territory.

Over the weekend, four provinces – Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Alberta – reported new records in daily infections.

Canada’s top public health doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, said cases are increasing nationally among older adults, with more and larger outbreaks in long-term care homes and other congregate living settings.

“These developments are deeply concerning as they put countless Canadians at risk of life-threatening illness, cause serious disruptions to health services and present significant challenges for areas not adequately equipped to manage complex medical emergencies,” Tam said in a written statement.

An increasing number of people are also experiencing severe illness as a result of the novel coronavirus, with more being treated in intensive care units, she said.

“This situation is putting pressure on local health care resources and forcing hospitals to make the difficult decision to cancel elective surgeries and procedures in several areas of the country,” Tam said.

