Toronto Public Health nurse Jennifer Gadiwan draws a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a Toronto vaccination clinic on Feb. 3, 2022.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 2,493 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 501 people in intensive care. That’s down from 2,634 people in hospital due to the virus and 517 in ICU a day earlier. The province is also reporting 59 more virus-related deaths, up one from Friday.

Quebec is reporting 33 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 Saturday as the number of hospitalizations and intensive care patients in that province also continues to drop.

Quebec’s Health Department says hospitalizations decreased by 94 compared with the prior day to 2,447. The number of people listed in intensive care fell by three to 181.

In Ontario there were 3,204 new COVID-19 cases reported, but Public Health Ontario has said the true number is likely higher because of changes to the province’s testing policy that limit access for many residents.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 80 per cent of ICU admissions were due to COVID-19, while another 20 per cent involved patients who were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive.

Quebec officials reported a 96-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday following a decrease of 93 on Thursday. The province is reporting 2,955 new cases confirmed by molecular testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups.

Health workers administered 46,030 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec on Friday.

Elliott says 89.4 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 84 per cent of Ontarians over four have had two shots and 46 per cent have got booster doses.

Ontario isn’t sharing data on virus cases and outbreaks in schools, but 13 schools were reported closed for operational reasons as of Friday.

Half of the province’s 627 long-term care homes were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks as of Saturday and 14 resident deaths were reported as the province prepares to ease visitor restrictions starting Monday.