COVID-19 case counts are down across much of Canada this weekend

Lee Berthiaume
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Some people eligible for a second COVID-19 vaccination shot wait in line at the Palais des congres vaccination site in Montreal, on June 6, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Signs of summer’s pending arrival were greeted with other reasons for hope across much of Canada over the weekend as several provinces reported their lowest number of new COVID-19 infections in months and tens of thousands more Canadians were vaccinated.

The good news started with Quebec. Once the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, the province on Sunday reported only 179 new infections and no new deaths, a first for both measurements since September.

Ontario, meanwhile, logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18. Atlantic Canada was also reporting relatively low numbers, with 12 new cases in Nova Scotia today and fewer than 10 in the rest of the region. Saskatchewan reported 73 new cases and no additional deaths.

Canada’s chief public-health officer Dr. Theresa Tam in a statement called on Canadians to continue to guard against COVID-19 while also acknowledging the decline in new cases after a deadly third wave of infections through much of the spring.

“As immunity is still building up across the population, public health measures and individual precautions are crucial for COVID-19 control,” she said. “Thanks to measures in place in heavily affected areas, the strong and steady declines in disease trends continues.”

Some parts of the country nonetheless continued to struggle with high levels of infection, including Manitoba, where nearly 500 cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday combined.

The decline in new cases over the past week coincided with a drop in the number of Canadians being treated in hospital for COVID-19, Dr. Tam said, with fewer in intensive-care units and fewer deaths as well.

Meanwhile, more and more Canadians are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 every day. Ontario on Sunday reported another 158,000 jabs given since the previous day, bringing the total within the province to nearly 10 million since the start of the pandemic.

The federal government said more than 60 per cent of Canadians have received at least one dose.

