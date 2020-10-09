 Skip to main content
COVID-19 case reported at Campbellton high school as New Brunswick numbers climb

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a high school in northeastern New Brunswick.

The principal of Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton says the board is working with public health officials to identify any other students or staff who may have had contact with the person.

In a social media post, Michael O’Toole says his school, which is just across the border from Quebec, is temporarily closed to allow for cleaning and contact tracing.

O’Toole says students who live in Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-a-la-Croix on the Quebec side of the border will receive laptops and other technology to allow them to participate in remote learning.

The province’s public health agency reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one in Campbellton involving a person in their 30s.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said the two other cases were travel-related and involved people in the Fredericton and Saint John areas.

There are a total of 24 active cases in the province, with three people hospitalized and one in intensive care.

Earlier this week, 19 people tested positive for the virus in an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special-care home in Moncton.

Under questioning from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh about an eventual COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that it's important to him and other Liberals that life-saving vaccines are available to Canadians at no charge to them. The Canadian Press

