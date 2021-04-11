Ontario logs single-day high with 4,456 COVID-19 cases, expands pharmacy vaccination program

Open this photo in gallery People walk with face masks in Toronto on March 11, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

More than 700 Ontario pharmacies are joining the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as the province races to slow to spread of the virus.

Government officials announced Sunday that the move will rapidly expand availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and over this week.

With the new locations, more than 1,400 pharmacies will offer vaccines, with the province expecting to add another 100 by the end of April.

The announcement came as Ontario reported 4,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking a new single-day high for new infections.

The latest figures show 21 additional deaths associated with the virus and a sharp rise of new cases in Toronto, which jumped by nearly 400 to 1,353.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there were 860 in Peel Region and 444 in York Region over the past 24 hours. Ottawa and Durham Region logged daily counts of 377 and 329, respectively.

