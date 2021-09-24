 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Quebec seniors homes, prompting more mask requirements

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Chartwell entrance of two senior home residences on July 10, 2020 in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec will require medical-style masks to be worn in common areas of private seniors residences in several parts of the province, including Montreal.

The directive enters into effect Monday and comes amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases tied to private seniors homes.

The Health Department says there are 67 active cases of COVID-19 at Quebec seniors residences, a rise of six from the day before.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Montreal seniors residence Manoir Gouin has risen to three.

The Health Department is reporting 701 new COVID-19 cases today and two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

It says the number of hospitalizations rose by 15, to 298, after 50 patients entered hospital in the past 24 hours and 35 were discharged. There are 91 people in intensive care, a rise of one.

