COVID-19 cases more than double in the Northwest Territories in one day

Cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled in the Northwest Territories, rising to 74 cases last night from 34 a day earlier.

There were 57 cases in the territory’s Sahtu region – including 44 cases in Fort Good Hope, where about 500 people live.

Another 15 cases were in Yellowknife, one in Hay River and one in Norman Wells.

The N.W.T. has issued potential exposure notices for several flights in the territory, and says anyone who took a cab in Yellowknife since Aug. 9 needs to self-monitor for symptoms and wear a mask.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola says testing is being triaged for unvaccinated people, essential workers entering the territory and people with symptoms.

Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake are both under 10-day lockdowns to help stop the spread of COVID-19.