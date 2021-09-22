COVID-19 cases rise is B.C., as 10 more die and 157 are in intensive care

The COVID-19 death toll in British Columbia jumped to 1,910 as another 10 people died over a 24-hour period.

The Ministry of Health says the province recorded 759 new cases of COVID-19, pushing active cases to 5,458.

The ministry says 324 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, and 157 are in intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement

Just over 87 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Fraser Health authority has the most active cases at 1,734, followed closely by Interior Health which has 1,223.

There are 23 active outbreaks in long-term care, acute care, or assisted living facilities in the province.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.