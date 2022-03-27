A limited number of visitors attend the spring session of the Nova Scotia legislature at Province House in Halifax on March 24.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Politicians in Nova Scotia are facing a bit of a backlash after a warning was issued on the weekend about a potential COVID-19 exposure last week at the provincial legislature.

Social media lit up with complaints pointing to a double standard because the province no longer provides COVID-19 exposure notices when infections are detected in schools or other places frequented by the public.

“Oh but don’t let a teacher inform students or parents about a case in the class,” said one post on Twitter. “The worst of this is that they still keep protections in place for themselves, basically admitting that they know the extent of the risk they deem OK for you and me to be exposed to.”

The controversy started when the Speaker of the house of assembly issued a statement Saturday saying that a person infected with the virus had visited the downtown building on Thursday and Friday.

The letter advised those working at the legislature on those days to get tested for the virus.

The statement was sent to members of the legislature, their staff and the press gallery – but it quickly attracted attention when it was posted online.

Nova Scotia dropped virtually all of its COVID-19 health protection measures last Monday, though masks must still be worn in public schools until mid-April.

Critics turned to social media to suggest the move was a mistake.

“The height of hypocrisy,” said one comment on Twitter. “The government removes all mandates, and they have to bar people from coming to the legislature.”

Another observer tweeted that the rules for exposures should be the same for everyone: “There seems to be two standards here.”

According to data released last week, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 remains highly active in the province, resulting in a steady hospitalization rate and 133 deaths since the variant first appeared in December.

The provincial Progressive Conservative government, led by Premier Tim Houston, is scheduled to table a budget on Tuesday.

