COVID-19 has forced Manitoban sheep farmers do the work from home

Open this photo in gallery Sheep shearer Clifford Metheral stops a runaway ewe trying to escape out the door. Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Wayne and Maria McDonald run their family farm outside of Cartwright, a little village in Southwestern Manitoba.

Every spring, their flock of about 1,100 sheep are sheared to remove the woolly winter coats. This year, it took the McDonalds and two other workers four days to complete the annual shearing ritual.

Although sheep are the biggest part of the farm operation, the McDonalds also have an online business selling grass-fed beef and pork and free-range chicken. “We sell lamb, but just so we have a wider variety to choose from,” said Ms. McDonald. Most of the sheep are sold to meat markets in Ontario, where the prices are better.

Open this photo in gallery Wayne McDonald works his flock of Clun Forest sheep, separating small groups of animals out of the flock to be sheared. Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Unlike some family farmers today, neither Wayne nor Maria have had to take an off-farm job to supplement revenue for the family. “We feel that we’re doing pretty well,” said Ms. McDonald. “The sheep are a big part of that.”

The couple have two children, Emma, 9 and Ethan, 5, who have helped out a lot on the farm this year. School is now home-based because of COVID-19 and lots of lessons can be learned in the barn at shearing time, including the importance of having a healthy work ethic and respect for workers and animals.

Open this photo in gallery Sheep shearer Stacey Rosvold begins the shearing process on the shearing floor. Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

This season, the McDonalds hired shearers Cliff Metheral of Nokomis, Sask. and Stacey Rosvold from Garland, Man. to help complete the task.

Ms. Rosvold has been shearing about 7,000 sheep a season, along with hundreds of alpacas and llamas, for the last seven years. She also raises her own flock of 180 ewes, a few cows, horses and raises and trains Border collies. It’s her second year shearing at the McDonald farm.

Open this photo in gallery Left to right, helper Quinn Mullin, shearers Stacey Rosvold and Clifford Metheral on the shearing floor. Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

In his mid 60′s, veteran shearer Clifford Metheral has been shearing sheep for 50 years – 20 of those on the McDonald farm. He’s recently cut back from shearing 20,000 animals a year to just 10,000.

When asked about his future as a shearer, Mr. Metheral admits he’s getting “slowly out of it.” He says he’s tired of sheep that are “the size of cows.” But he’s staying with customers who “look after me good.” The McDonalds are some of those customers.

Now he’s ready to ease out of the business and spend more time home with his wife, Kathleen. “It’s time,” he says.

Open this photo in gallery Sheep shearer Clifford Metheral (right) takes his lunch break mid-day with farm hand Quinn Mullin (left). Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Veteran sheep shearer Clifford Metheral adjusts his 'headpiece', part of his electric sheep shearing tool. Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery A Clun Forest ewe makes her escape after being clipped. Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery A group of freshly clipped Clun Forest Cross sheep make their way back to a pasture. Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

