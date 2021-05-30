COVID-19 has forced Manitoban sheep farmers do the work from home

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

COVID-19 has forced Manitoban sheep farmers do the work from home

Manitoban sheep farmers, the McDonalds, have soldiered through the COVID-19 pandemic, sheered their sheep and diversified their operations

Phil Hossack
Cartwright, Man.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sheep shearer Clifford Metheral stops a runaway ewe trying to escape out the door.

Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Wayne and Maria McDonald run their family farm outside of Cartwright, a little village in Southwestern Manitoba.

Every spring, their flock of about 1,100 sheep are sheared to remove the woolly winter coats. This year, it took the McDonalds and two other workers four days to complete the annual shearing ritual.

Although sheep are the biggest part of the farm operation, the McDonalds also have an online business selling grass-fed beef and pork and free-range chicken. “We sell lamb, but just so we have a wider variety to choose from,” said Ms. McDonald. Most of the sheep are sold to meat markets in Ontario, where the prices are better.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Wayne McDonald works his flock of Clun Forest sheep, separating small groups of animals out of the flock to be sheared.

Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Unlike some family farmers today, neither Wayne nor Maria have had to take an off-farm job to supplement revenue for the family. “We feel that we’re doing pretty well,” said Ms. McDonald. “The sheep are a big part of that.”

The couple have two children, Emma, 9 and Ethan, 5, who have helped out a lot on the farm this year. School is now home-based because of COVID-19 and lots of lessons can be learned in the barn at shearing time, including the importance of having a healthy work ethic and respect for workers and animals.

Open this photo in gallery

Sheep shearer Stacey Rosvold begins the shearing process on the shearing floor.

Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

This season, the McDonalds hired shearers Cliff Metheral of Nokomis, Sask. and Stacey Rosvold from Garland, Man. to help complete the task.

Ms. Rosvold has been shearing about 7,000 sheep a season, along with hundreds of alpacas and llamas, for the last seven years. She also raises her own flock of 180 ewes, a few cows, horses and raises and trains Border collies. It’s her second year shearing at the McDonald farm.

Open this photo in gallery

Left to right, helper Quinn Mullin, shearers Stacey Rosvold and Clifford Metheral on the shearing floor.

Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

In his mid 60′s, veteran shearer Clifford Metheral has been shearing sheep for 50 years – 20 of those on the McDonald farm. He’s recently cut back from shearing 20,000 animals a year to just 10,000.

When asked about his future as a shearer, Mr. Metheral admits he’s getting “slowly out of it.” He says he’s tired of sheep that are “the size of cows.” But he’s staying with customers who “look after me good.” The McDonalds are some of those customers.

Now he’s ready to ease out of the business and spend more time home with his wife, Kathleen. “It’s time,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Sheep shearer Clifford Metheral (right) takes his lunch break mid-day with farm hand Quinn Mullin (left).

Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery

Veteran sheep shearer Clifford Metheral adjusts his 'headpiece', part of his electric sheep shearing tool.

Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery

A Clun Forest ewe makes her escape after being clipped.

Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery

A group of freshly clipped Clun Forest Cross sheep make their way back to a pasture.

Philip S. Hossack/The Globe and Mail

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies