British Columbia says another 22 deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded over a three-day period, bringing the death toll to 2,873.

A statement from the Health Ministry says the number of people in hospitals due to COVID-19 declined again with 549 patients in hospital as of Monday, a drop from 599 on Friday.

Of those in hospital, it says 85 were in intensive care.

The ministry reported two new health-care facility outbreaks for a total of 28 facilities with ongoing outbreaks, most of them long-term care homes.

It says 93.3 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.7 per cent have had a booster shot.

The province also reported 974 new cases of COVID-19 over the three-day period ending Monday, although health officials have said the number is likely higher due to testing capacity limits.

