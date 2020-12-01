 Skip to main content

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec reach highest level since June

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Paramedics remove their protective clothing outside the Hotel-Dieu hospital in Montreal, on May 3, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The number of people in Quebec hospitals due to COVID-19 has reached its highest level since June.

According to public health authorities, there are currently 719 people in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Of those, 98 people are in intensive care, an increase of four from a day earlier.

According to data from Quebec’s national public health institute, the last time more than 700 people were hospitalized in Quebec due to the virus was June 15.

Quebec is reporting 1,177 new cases of COVID-19 today and 28 additional deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

According to public health authorities, three of those deaths took place during the past 24 hours with the rest taking place earlier.

Quebec has reported 143,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,084 deaths associated with the virus.

Canadian authorities are assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidates while trials are underway, speeding up any eventual approval for wide use. But science reporter Ivan Semeniuk says it’s likely high-risk people will be prioritized for receiving any vaccine first, with some possibly getting it as early as the first part of 2021. The Globe and Mail

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

