COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec reach highest level since June

The number of people in Quebec hospitals due to COVID-19 has reached its highest level since June.

According to public health authorities, there are currently 719 people in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Of those, 98 people are in intensive care, an increase of four from a day earlier.

According to data from Quebec’s national public health institute, the last time more than 700 people were hospitalized in Quebec due to the virus was June 15.

Quebec is reporting 1,177 new cases of COVID-19 today and 28 additional deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

According to public health authorities, three of those deaths took place during the past 24 hours with the rest taking place earlier.

Quebec has reported 143,548 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,084 deaths associated with the virus.

