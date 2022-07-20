Quebec is reporting more than 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since early May.

The Health Department is also reporting another 14 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a rise of 97 COVID-19 patients.

Officials say 2,057 people are in hospital with the disease after 273 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 176 were discharged.

Fifty-seven COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, an increase of two from the day before.

The Health Department says a total of 679 patients in hospital with COVID-19 were admitted because of the disease.

Officials are reporting 2,354 new cases of COVID-19 detected through PCR testing, adding that 15.8 per cent of tests analyzed were positive.

